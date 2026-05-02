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Walk Time: Launching into May

It's May. It's the weekend. It's time for Theme Park Insider's "Walk Time" week in review.

Efteling provided the new attraction opening for the week, with the debut of its Hooghmoed junior drop tower. If you love theme parks creating their own IP with original characters, Efteling delivers with another attraction themed to its Baron Gustave Hooghmoed - the greedy mine owner who brought you the park's Baron 1896 roller coaster. Efteling has dressed up what could have been a simple kiddie ride with well-detailed decoration and an extension of the Baron's story. Check out our coverage and a POV video here: Efteling 'drops' its newest family ride.

This week also brought a new attraction announcement. SeaWorld San Diego will bring California's largest theme park drone show to the park, starting May 22. Ocean of Dreams will fly 600 drones above the Mission Bay park for a 12-minute show, running nightly through August 9, then on weekends through September 7. Get the details here: California gets another theme park drone show.

Up the 5 in Santa Clarita, Six Flags Magic Mountain is celebrating America's 250th birthday by reviving the original name of the world's first modern steel looping coaster. The Great American Revolution celebrates its 50th anniversary next week, having opened just in time for the United States' bicentennial in 1976.

The Legoland theme parks are preparing to celebrate the upcoming World Cup with a FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience at its three U.S. theme parks this summer.

"From June 11 through July 19, 2026, guests can step onto the Legoland pitch and immerse themselves in a high-energy celebration packed with interactive games, an epic Lego build and character experiences inspired by Lego FIFA heroes," Legoland said in its press release. The event also will highlight the release of new Lego Editions sets, including Lego Soccer Ball Set and Lego FIFA World Cup Official Trophy Set.

On the topic of sports-themed attractions, Ferrari World Yas Island’s Formula Rossa is holding on to one of its world records. Formerly the world's fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa lost that honor to Six Flags Qiddiya City's Falcons Flight when the Saudi park opened late last year. But Formula Rossa retains the record for the world's fastest roller coaster launch, as just certified by Guinness. The Abu Dhabi coaster's hydraulic launch reaches 149.1 mph in 4.9 seconds. Falcons Flight achieves its top speed of 155.3 mph after an LSM Boost on its hillside descent rather than launching from a stand-still, as Formula Rossa does.

(Hey, it's an appropriate bit of news for the month of May, which is when my beloved Indianapolis 500 returns. As does Formula 1 racing to North America.)

On the flip side of the news, Enchanted Parks has been tightening its chaperone policy for this season, following an incident at Six Flags St. Louis. See Enchanted Parks Off to a Great Start.

Finally, we have a couple of very interesting discussions happening this week. First, for those of you who want a meta-discussion about Theme Park Insider itself, we have Fences up and demolition beginning at Lost Continent on the Discussion Forum.

And for a conversation about the comings and goings of theme park attractions over the years, check out Look back at the history of Universal's 'Theseus Paradox' park.

Thank you to everyone for reading - and talking on - Theme Park Insider!

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