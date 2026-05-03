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Rope Drop: Can Disney and Six Flags save the summer?

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

The big news this week comes from the financial side of the theme park beat. Disney and Six Flags host their quarterly earnings investors call this week. Disney is up on Wednesday, with Six Flags on for Thursday.

This will be Josh D'Amaro's first earnings call since taking over as Disney's CEO. I wrote about the questions he might face as he takes over Disney's top job in a challenging global economy: D'Amaro faces tough questions about Disney's future.

It's not like Six Flags is getting off easy, of course. The same economic headwinds that might push Disney threaten to topple less-well-capitalized competitors in the tourism business. Spirit Airlines bit the dust this weekend, for example, as travel businesses struggle to overcome rising fuel prices and resulting loss of consumer demand. We will see this week what Disney and Six Flags have planned for their responses.

In better news, today is the day for the return of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom. Up the road, Mine-Cart Madness will be closed for the day at Epic Universe, in a planned short refurb. Disneyland's Pirates also closes, starting tomorrow.

Next weekend, on May 9, Cedar Point, Lake Compounce and Valleyfair reopen for their 2026 seasons.

Finally, my new monthly, paid-subscribers-only column debuts Tuesday, May 5. If you would like to support my work here on Theme Park Insider and get an exclusive, bonus column in your email in-box each month, here is how to subscribe.

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

February 23: Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train closed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Reopens as Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station on May 26.

February 27: Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

April 13: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters closed at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

April 27: Silly Symphony Swings closed at Disney California Adventure. No reopening date yet.

April 28 - May 7: Tom Sawyer Island closed at Disneyland.

May 3: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom.

May 3: Mine-Cart Madness closes for the day at Epic Universe.

May 4: Pirates of the Caribbean closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet.

May 4 - May 22: Viking Training Camp closes at Universal Epic Universe.

May 10: Impressions de France and Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along reopen at EPCOT.

May 14: Soarin’ Around the World closes at EPCOT. Soarin’ Across America opens May 26.

May 22: Pteranodon Flyers reopens at Universal Islands of Adventure.

May 26: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

May 26 - June 9: Me Ship, The Olive closes at Islands of Adventure.

June 1 - 16: Men in Black Alien Attack closes at Universal Studios Florida.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

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