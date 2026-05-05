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Six Flags looks to add more holidays to its parks

Six Flags will extend the season at two of its east coast theme parks this year. A reimagined Holiday in the Park celebration will be coming to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and Six Flags Georgia in 2026.

"We heard our guests loud and clear," Six Flags Entertainment Corporation President and CEO John Reilly said. "Holiday in the Park has long been a cornerstone event at these properties, and we’ve taken everything we’ve learned to thoughtfully evolve the experience. This brand-new Holiday in the Park captures the heart and wonder of the season while maximizing the warmth of the day for rides and entertainment and offering plenty of cozy ways for guests to warm up. This is a more intentional, more magical holiday celebration—designed to delight all generations."

Six Flags said that this is amulti-year investment for the two parks, with three "brand-new, fully immersive themed lands" for Holiday in the Park at each. Future years will see additional lands added to the celebration.



Six Flags' concept art for Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Georgia. Image courtesy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

"This event is about wrapping our guests in warmth, wonder and joy the moment they step through the gates," Six Flags Entertainment Director Kelly Daugherty said. "Every detail—from the lighting and décor to the music, characters and shows—has been carefully designed to feel emotionally rich, playful, and celebratory. We wanted each land to feel like you’ve stepped inside a holiday dream, where traditions feel familiar but the experience is fresh, awe-inspiring and full of heart."

Activations will include a family-friendly indoor walk-through attraction, cookie decorating and gingerbread house building, special food and drink menus, and photo ops, including meeting Santa Claus. Select rides also will be open for the event.

Operating dates, hours, entertainment lineups and ride details will be announced at later dates. Six Flags said that Holiday in the Park admission will be included with all active Memberships at the respective parks, "with eligibility also extended to select other admission products."

I think it is interesting that Six Flags management has decided to expand its investment in the Holiday in the Park brand, which comes from the legacy Six Flags parks. Last year, Six Flags brought the legacy Cedar Fair holiday event brand, Winterfest, to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in northern California. That was the first use of the WinterFest brand at a park with "Six Flags" in its name.

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