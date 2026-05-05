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Disney will bring D23 event to Singapore

Disney's D23 is coming to Singapore.

Disney this evening announced its new D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, to take place next year in Singapore. Disney previously held three D23 Expos in Japan, in 2013, 2015, and 2018. That makes this the fourth D23 expo-level event to be held in Asia and the first ever in Singapore.

"Disney has an extraordinary and growing fan base across Asia Pacific and bringing D23 to Singapore marks a natural evolution in our journey to bringing unforgettable fan experiences to audiences across this diverse region in new and meaningful ways," Carol Choi, Executive Vice President, Integrated Marketing & APAC Original Strategy, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, said. "D23 Asia will offer fans a truly distinctive experience, with exclusive previews of our APAC Originals for Disney+ and the opportunity to hear directly from the creative talent behind our shows."

Disney has not yet announced the specific dates or location for the 2027 event, much less ticketing information or a program. But fans can expect a familiar mix of live stage presentations, special announcements, interactive experiences, and merchandise drops that they have come to expect from D23 events in Japan, Brazil, and Anaheim.

This is Disney's second major initiative in Singapore, following the Disney Cruise Line's entry into the market earlier this year with the launch of the Disney Adventure. That cruise ship now sails exclusively from Singapore's Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Disney's closest theme park to Singapore is Hong Kong Disneyland, which is located about a four-hour flight away from Singapore's world-leading Changi Airport. But Universal Studios Singapore is located at Resorts World Sentosa, less than five miles away from the DCL's home at Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

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