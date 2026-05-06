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Disney shows strong financial results, despite oil prices

Disney this morning reported record revenue and operating income for its theme park segment in the most recent fiscal quarter.

In his first investors call since taking over as Disney CEO, Josh D'Amaro hailed the performance of his former segment.

"At Disney Experiences, we continue to demonstrate strength in the core business and make progress against our growth initiatives, with strong revenue growth of 7% and segment operating income growth of 5% in the quarter, revenue and segment operating income were ahead of our prior expectations and represent second quarter records," D'Amaro said. "Over the past few quarters, the team has successfully navigated known attendance headwinds. We are now starting to lap these headwinds and expect attendance trends at our domestic parks to improve in Q3 when compared to the results were reported for Q2."

Disney Experiences reported revenue of $9.487 billion for the three-month period ending March 28, 2026. Operating income was $2.615 billion. Theme park admissions worldwide hit $3.092 billion for the quarter, up 6% from the prior year.

"Global guests - which aggregates domestic and international parks attendance along with passenger cruise days — grew 2% compared to the prior-year quarter. Attendance at our domestic parks declined 1% when compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting, in part, continued softness in international visitation."

Nevertheless, Disney reported that per capita spending at its domestic parks was up 5% in the quarter, driven by growth in admissions, food and beverage, and merchandise.

Disney also addressed plans for its new theme park in Abu Dhabi, a location that has felt substantial disruption in tourism and daily life following America's attack on Iran earlier this year.

"The strategic logic of our Abu Dhabi plans is unchanged," Disney's investors report letter said. "Major new theme parks are necessarily longterm in nature given the lead time of these projects, and this investment approach has consistently benefited our business."

CFO Hugh Johnston addresses questions about the war's resulting sharp increase in gas and fuel prices and its affect on Disney.

"We haven't seen any change in consumer behavior from elevated gas prices thus far, and aren't currently seeing a material impact on the remainder of the fiscal year. Based on forward bookings, Disney World bookings are pacing up strongly, and even with our 40% increase in cruise capacity booked occupancy remains in line with the prior year. However, we're mindful of the macro uncertainty consumers are facing, and we're not immune to the impacts, including how a significant further rise in fuel prices from current levels could eventually lead to changes in consumer behavior. If that possibility were to occur each business has levers in place to make adjustments in order to help offset those kinds of macro pressures."

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