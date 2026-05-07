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Six Flags shows improvement to start 2026

Attendance and revenue were up for the first three months of 2026 at Six Flags' theme parks, the company reported this morning.

Six Flags parks welcomed 2.9 million guests in the three month period ending March 29, 2026, up four percent from the same period one year ago. Net revenues increased 12% to $225.6 million, helped by a 6% increase in per capita spending, to $69.26.

Most Six Flags theme parks are closed during the first three months of the year. The notable exception is Knott's Berry Farm - Six Flags' most-attended theme park - which operates year-round. Last year, Knott's attendance suffered in the first quarter, as did all Los Angeles-area attractions, due to the disruptions of the Eaton and Palisades fires.

This year, Six Flags parks were open for 24 fewer days than the were in the first quarter last year, due to the elimination of holiday events at four parks. Six Flags announced earlier this week that it will restore Holiday in the Park events this year in Georgia and New Jersey.

"We delivered meaningful year-over-year improvement in the first quarter driven by higher attendance, increased guest spending, and disciplined execution," Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly said. "Although it is still early in the season, demand trends in the second quarter are encouraging. We are seeing positive early response to changes in our season pass and membership offerings, including expanded regional access to more parks on certain products, which we believe are supporting increased guest engagement and a more favorable product mix."

Six Flags reported that its active pass was approximately 5 million units, up 6% on a same-park basis compared to the same time last year. Net debt totaled $5.27 billion, with a total liquidity of $462 million.

The company's net loss for the quarter increased 22%, to $268.6 million. Six Flags typically loses money in the first quarter, due to the low number of operating days.

In other news, Six Flags today announced the appointment of Amy Martin Ziegenfuss as Chief Marketing Officer and Christopher Bennett as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, effective by June 3. The company also announced that Brian Witherow will step down as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 8, with Dave Hoffman named as Interim Finance Lead.

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