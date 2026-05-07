Universal Orlando to close Mythos Restaurant
Theme Park Insider readers' favorite restaurant is closing. Universal Orlando Resort delivered the sad news this morning, announcing that Mythos Restaurant will close next year.
The closure is part of the ongoing closure of The Lost Continent land in Islands of Adventure. At this point, Mythos is pretty much the last major thing standing in the land, with Poseidon's Fury closing in 2023 and The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad closing in 2018.
Mythos Restaurant and its sign
Mythos won our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Restaurant 10 times. The restaurant won praise for bringing an elevated dining experience inside a theme park while not elevating the prices beyond the reach of those theme park guests. The restaurant was so popular that Universal once offered a dining pass that allowed people free admission into the park if all they wanted to do was eat there. (You had to put down a deposit, which was returned if you presented a Mythos receipt and exited the park within two hours.)
And, of course, Mythos introduced many Universal Orlando visitors to Theme Park Insider by hanging above its door a banner honoring its Theme Park Insider Awards. At one point, the TPI Awards were noted on Universal Orlando's printed park map, too.
In other news today, Universal Orlando announced that Thunder Falls Terrace in IOA's Jurassic Park land will close this summer to transition into a new concept that will become the "new signature full-service restaurant in Universal Islands of Adventure," presumably replacing Mythos. That location will open next year, as well.
Over at Universal Studios Florida, Horror Make-Up Show will close next week, on May 12, for a rewrite.
"Opening later this year, the updated show will showcase a mix of classic and modern horror properties along with shockingly fun surprises – all while staying true to the comedic and irreverent spirit that guests know and love," Universal said.
Finally, at CityWalk, Hot Dog Hall of Fame will close in July to make way for Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice.
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Replies (6)
I have no strong opinions on Mythos, but I love Thunder Falls Terrace. Good views and better food. Hopefully the refurb does the food justice.
Robert: "Over at Universal Studios Florida, Horror Make-Up Show will close next week, on May 12, for a rewrite."
Me: Excellent! I hope they really change it up! New approach to a classic USF show. Call that "small ball".
Unfortunately, we bypassed Mythos the last time we were in Orlando, and probably won't make it back before it closes. I am intrigued by the notion of a sit-down immersive restaurant replacing Thunder Falls, which is probably the LAST place I'd ever eat a meal at IOA (maybe tied with Comic Strip Cafe when that's open). For as much as these 2 news bits are positive to see forward momentum in replacing Lost Continent, it would be nice for Universal to formally announce what they're doing. They announced F&F shortly after disassembling RRR, so it's perplexing that they're still keeping the details of this project under wraps a year after Epic has opened (so it won't cannibalize potential visits to the new park) and so long after the major attractions have been shuttered. Why is Universal not at least announcing the theme of the new land? Are they not sold on what they've chosen, or are plans still not confirmed and solidified?
@Russell, that's just Universal's MO. They never do big announcements with tons of info. Their attitude is under promise, over deliver (the opposite of Disney's stance on announcements).
The VelociCoaster was said to be a churro stand, jokingly but still.
They did film something in Lost Continent earlier this spring. Looks like an official announcement. Still waiting on the official drop of whatever this video is for.
https://www.reddit.com/r/UniversalOrlando/comments/1s2nl6i/breaking_news_a_universal_executive_is_filming_at/
Decent place to eat - only went there because of this site..
I actually enjoy NBC Grill....
Not high end food but still decent.
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*Darth Vader voice* Noooooo! I will be making many trips to Mythos this year! It will be sorely missed.
Also, Fat One’s better step it up. Hot Dog Hall of Fame is really really good, with an amazing variety of hot dogs!