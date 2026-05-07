Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Universal Orlando to close Mythos Restaurant

May 7, 2026, 11:06 AM · Theme Park Insider readers' favorite restaurant is closing. Universal Orlando Resort delivered the sad news this morning, announcing that Mythos Restaurant will close next year.

The closure is part of the ongoing closure of The Lost Continent land in Islands of Adventure. At this point, Mythos is pretty much the last major thing standing in the land, with Poseidon's Fury closing in 2023 and The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad closing in 2018.

Mythos Restaurant
Mythos Restaurant and its sign

Mythos won our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Restaurant 10 times. The restaurant won praise for bringing an elevated dining experience inside a theme park while not elevating the prices beyond the reach of those theme park guests. The restaurant was so popular that Universal once offered a dining pass that allowed people free admission into the park if all they wanted to do was eat there. (You had to put down a deposit, which was returned if you presented a Mythos receipt and exited the park within two hours.)

And, of course, Mythos introduced many Universal Orlando visitors to Theme Park Insider by hanging above its door a banner honoring its Theme Park Insider Awards. At one point, the TPI Awards were noted on Universal Orlando's printed park map, too.

In other news today, Universal Orlando announced that Thunder Falls Terrace in IOA's Jurassic Park land will close this summer to transition into a new concept that will become the "new signature full-service restaurant in Universal Islands of Adventure," presumably replacing Mythos. That location will open next year, as well.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, Horror Make-Up Show will close next week, on May 12, for a rewrite.

"Opening later this year, the updated show will showcase a mix of classic and modern horror properties along with shockingly fun surprises – all while staying true to the comedic and irreverent spirit that guests know and love," Universal said.

Finally, at CityWalk, Hot Dog Hall of Fame will close in July to make way for Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice.

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Replies (6)

professorgenius
Jeffrey H
May 7, 2026 at 11:25 AM

*Darth Vader voice* Noooooo! I will be making many trips to Mythos this year! It will be sorely missed.

Also, Fat One’s better step it up. Hot Dog Hall of Fame is really really good, with an amazing variety of hot dogs!

VelocicoasterFan
VelocicoasterFan
May 7, 2026 at 11:51 AM

I have no strong opinions on Mythos, but I love Thunder Falls Terrace. Good views and better food. Hopefully the refurb does the food justice.

THCreative
TH Creative
May 7, 2026 at 11:53 AM

Robert: "Over at Universal Studios Florida, Horror Make-Up Show will close next week, on May 12, for a rewrite."

Me: Excellent! I hope they really change it up! New approach to a classic USF show. Call that "small ball".

Russtinator
Writer
Russell Meyer
May 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Unfortunately, we bypassed Mythos the last time we were in Orlando, and probably won't make it back before it closes. I am intrigued by the notion of a sit-down immersive restaurant replacing Thunder Falls, which is probably the LAST place I'd ever eat a meal at IOA (maybe tied with Comic Strip Cafe when that's open). For as much as these 2 news bits are positive to see forward momentum in replacing Lost Continent, it would be nice for Universal to formally announce what they're doing. They announced F&F shortly after disassembling RRR, so it's perplexing that they're still keeping the details of this project under wraps a year after Epic has opened (so it won't cannibalize potential visits to the new park) and so long after the major attractions have been shuttered. Why is Universal not at least announcing the theme of the new land? Are they not sold on what they've chosen, or are plans still not confirmed and solidified?

HHNForever
HHNForever
May 7, 2026 at 3:24 PM

@Russell, that's just Universal's MO. They never do big announcements with tons of info. Their attitude is under promise, over deliver (the opposite of Disney's stance on announcements).

The VelociCoaster was said to be a churro stand, jokingly but still.

They did film something in Lost Continent earlier this spring. Looks like an official announcement. Still waiting on the official drop of whatever this video is for.

https://www.reddit.com/r/UniversalOrlando/comments/1s2nl6i/breaking_news_a_universal_executive_is_filming_at/

Mr.Emery
Brian Emery
May 7, 2026 at 4:16 PM

Decent place to eat - only went there because of this site..


I actually enjoy NBC Grill....
Not high end food but still decent.

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