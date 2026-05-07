Search the site Search

Universal Orlando to close Mythos Restaurant

Theme Park Insider readers' favorite restaurant is closing. Universal Orlando Resort delivered the sad news this morning, announcing that Mythos Restaurant will close next year.

The closure is part of the ongoing closure of The Lost Continent land in Islands of Adventure. At this point, Mythos is pretty much the last major thing standing in the land, with Poseidon's Fury closing in 2023 and The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad closing in 2018.



Mythos Restaurant and its sign

Mythos won our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Restaurant 10 times. The restaurant won praise for bringing an elevated dining experience inside a theme park while not elevating the prices beyond the reach of those theme park guests. The restaurant was so popular that Universal once offered a dining pass that allowed people free admission into the park if all they wanted to do was eat there. (You had to put down a deposit, which was returned if you presented a Mythos receipt and exited the park within two hours.)

And, of course, Mythos introduced many Universal Orlando visitors to Theme Park Insider by hanging above its door a banner honoring its Theme Park Insider Awards. At one point, the TPI Awards were noted on Universal Orlando's printed park map, too.

In other news today, Universal Orlando announced that Thunder Falls Terrace in IOA's Jurassic Park land will close this summer to transition into a new concept that will become the "new signature full-service restaurant in Universal Islands of Adventure," presumably replacing Mythos. That location will open next year, as well.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, Horror Make-Up Show will close next week, on May 12, for a rewrite.

"Opening later this year, the updated show will showcase a mix of classic and modern horror properties along with shockingly fun surprises – all while staying true to the comedic and irreverent spirit that guests know and love," Universal said.

Finally, at CityWalk, Hot Dog Hall of Fame will close in July to make way for Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice.

For my weekly update of Universal and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekend newsletter.

Replies (6)