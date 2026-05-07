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Critter characters could be riding with you at Universal

Do you want a giant frog to crawl onto your car in a theme park dark ride?

Who wouldn't? In a patent application published today, Universal has detailed plans for frogs, snakes and other practically animated creatures to crawl over its ride vehicles.

In "System and Method for an On-Board Animated Figure in a Ride Environment," Universal described its concept for this effect. Imagine riding along and then a giant frog appears from under the vehicle, crawling onto your car, just a foot or so in front of you.



Image from Universal's patent application

The patent explanation explains how Universal would make that happen, using magnets or vacuum pumps to maintain points of contact that could disengage as the creature crawls. The mechanism also could be used on show action equipment in addition to ride vehicles, to add more visual action to the attraction.

In other patent applications published this week, Universal has updated proposals to use drones to test the ride envelope on attractions. Despite that "head chopper" effect you might feel on some rides, every theme park attraction is tested to ensure that riders cannot reach show or track elements while properly seated and restrained in their vehicles. Or, at least, they are supposed to be. Universal offers a new method for doing that testing in its patent application.

Universal also updated an application for a system for managing NFTs in its theme parks. (Are those still a thing?) Universal's proposal would create a system for assigning and allowing guests to manage Non-Fungible Tokens. Patent applications almost never mention specific applications for the described technology, but I could see this as a way to plus Universal's scoreboards for its Super Nintendo Worlds.

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