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Paging Tony Stark: Your cruise ship needs help

It's not been smooth sailing this month for Disney's newest cruise ship.

Disney Adventure canceled its May 7 sailing after passengers came aboard on the ship. The Adventure was unable to sail away from its Singapore home port yesterday, due to what many guests have reported on social media as engine problems. After an evening in port, Disney Cruise Line canceled the cruise, sending passengers to area hotels.

Disney is giving passengers full refunds for the cruise that they did not get to take, plus 50% off any Disney cruise sailing before May 31, 2027. Disney is covering the cost of the hotels and breakfast, along with a $200 room credit. Disney also is providing up to $500 per stateroom for incidentals and helping with flight rebookings.

Guests sailing back to back on the Adventure are having their hotel nights covered until the next cruise's planned departure on May 11. As of now, that sailing is good to go, as repairs continue on the ship.

Disney Adventure debuted in March, sailing exclusively from Singapore. The cruise's maiden voyage had been delayed from its originally announced December 2025 debut.

The only ship of its design in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure was commissioned as Genting Hong Kong's Global Dream. After that cruise business collapsed during the pandemic, Disney bought the ship in 2022 for a tiny fraction of its estimated value, transforming it into Disney Adventure.

The best comment I have read about this surely frustrating experience? "So when does Tony Stark show up to fix this?"

Robert Downey Jr. - Tony Stark from the Marvel Avengers films - is the Godparent of the Disney Adventure.

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