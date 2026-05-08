Paging Tony Stark: Your cruise ship needs help
It's not been smooth sailing this month for Disney's newest cruise ship.
Disney Adventure canceled its May 7 sailing after passengers came aboard on the ship. The Adventure was unable to sail away from its Singapore home port yesterday, due to what many guests have reported on social media as engine problems. After an evening in port, Disney Cruise Line canceled the cruise, sending passengers to area hotels.
Disney is giving passengers full refunds for the cruise that they did not get to take, plus 50% off any Disney cruise sailing before May 31, 2027. Disney is covering the cost of the hotels and breakfast, along with a $200 room credit. Disney also is providing up to $500 per stateroom for incidentals and helping with flight rebookings.
Guests sailing back to back on the Adventure are having their hotel nights covered until the next cruise's planned departure on May 11. As of now, that sailing is good to go, as repairs continue on the ship.
Disney Adventure debuted in March, sailing exclusively from Singapore. The cruise's maiden voyage had been delayed from its originally announced December 2025 debut.
The only ship of its design in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure was commissioned as Genting Hong Kong's Global Dream. After that cruise business collapsed during the pandemic, Disney bought the ship in 2022 for a tiny fraction of its estimated value, transforming it into Disney Adventure.
The best comment I have read about this surely frustrating experience? "So when does Tony Stark show up to fix this?"
Robert Downey Jr. - Tony Stark from the Marvel Avengers films - is the Godparent of the Disney Adventure.
Replies (5)
@Chad H - Probably because they don't want the service and entertainment crew having to run around taking care of passengers that have nowhere to go. I'd also guess that the ship might need to leave dock to perform tests, and would want the flexibility to perform those at any time, which could not be done with a ship full of passengers and ticketed passengers on shore.
This is 2 strikes on this ship now after the issues during the maiden voyage, most notably to the roller coaster (also was reportedly down for the entirety of the second cruise too). I know this isn't necessarily a "new" ship, so it's going to have some issues after being fully retrofit for DCA, but this is pretty concerning. I guess the good thing here is that DCA got a bargain on the vessel, so compared to a brand new ship, the money saved is available to offset the losses for all the extra accommodations needed for this unplanned downtime. Just remember, you always get what you pay for, and when you shop off the clearance rack, you're taking on additional risk.
Given all the recent discussion about Hantavirus, maybe a delayed cruise is a blessing in disguise.
Yikes! Our cruise is set to cruise one month from today. Hope everything is ironed out and no further issues arise.
But this ship has certainly caused DCL many headaches - have to wonder if they believe the investment was worth it?
Hantavirus James...
Not to worry we have a guy in charge that will fix any virus from spreading...
HAHAHAHAAAHAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHHAAAHHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAAHAH
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Sounds like they’re trying to do the right thing, and technical issues can be expected with a new ship.
That said, since the cruise doesn’t go anywhere, why not leave people on the ship?