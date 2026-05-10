Search the site Search

Rope Drop: The best theme park movie ever returns

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Happy Mothers' Day! Today, the Impressions de France and Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along shows reopen at EPCOT. Impressions de France is my all-time favorite theme park movie, and I encourage everyone who visits Disney to go see it so we can keep the show alive.

Another of my favorite theme park shows is closing this week for a rewrite. Tomorrow will be the final day for the current version of Universal's Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida. The show's estimated reopening is in winter 2026.

On Friday, Six Flags Darien Lake reopens for the 2026 season, with Adventureland kicking off its 2026 campaign on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, May 16, Busch Gardens Williamsburg celebrates its birthday. The Virginia park opened in 1975 as Busch Gardens: The Old Country.

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters and Pirates of the Caribbean are closed at Disneyland with no reopening dates yet.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and Silly Symphony Swings are closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening dates yet.

May 10: Impressions de France and Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along reopen at EPCOT.

May 12: Universal's Horror Make-Up Show closes at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

May 14: Soarin’ Around the World closes at EPCOT. Soarin’ Across America opens May 26.

May 22: Pteranodon Flyers reopens at Universal Islands of Adventure.

May 23: Viking Training Camp reopens at Universal Epic Universe.

May 26: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train at Disney’s Animal Kingdom reopen as Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station.

May 26 - June 9: Me Ship, The Olive closes at Islands of Adventure.

June 1 - 16: Men in Black Alien Attack closes at Universal Studios Florida.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

Planning a trip?

For great prices and assistance on planning your next theme park vacation, please shop our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners. Or contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent reporting while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, for my weekly update of travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekend newsletter.

Replies (1)