Search the site Search

Attendance drops and losses mount at United Parks

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parent company United Parks this morning reported another dismal quarter of earnings.

Attendance and revenue were down and losses continued for the first three months of 2026, compared with the same period one year ago. The company's parks welcomed 3.2 million visitors in the quarter, down 5 percent from 2025. Revenue was down 3 percent, to $278.3 million. Earnings dropped 14.1%, with an Adjusted EBITDA of $58 million. And the company's net loss for the quarter more than doubled, to $34.1 million.

Longtime Theme Park Insider readers probably can guess what the company blamed for the poor performance. But let's let United Parks & Resorts Inc. CEO Marc Swanson say it anyway.

"First quarter results fell short of our expectations primarily due to unfavorable weather (including unfavorable weather in San Diego and Florida in January and February, and again in Florida and Texas during their peak Spring Break periods) and a decline in international attendance," Swanson said. "Attendance in the first quarter was negatively impacted by approximately 140,000 guests due to weather and approximately 80,000 guests due to declines in international visitation. Adjusting for these impacts, attendance would have increased more than 1% for the quarter."

Ah, yes. If it weren't for fewer people visiting, attendance would have gone up. Of course.

United Parks did point to an increase in in-park per capita spending, which was up 5.3% to a record $40.62. So higher prices in the parks helped offset the lower attendance and a 0.5 percent drop in admission per capita.

Yay?

So how did United Parks management respond to the company's ongoing challenges? Did it order up even more new rides and park improvements to help attraction new visitors? Nope. Here's Swanson, again:

"We continue to strongly believe our stock is materially undervalued and, as such, continued to repurchase shares in the first quarter buying approximately 2.6 million shares for nearly $93 million," the CEO said. "This action emphasizes the strong cash flow generation of this company, our long-standing commitment to returning excess cash to our shareholders and our belief that our shares are materially undervalued."

To be fair, United Parks this year is opening a new dark ride at SeaWorld and a refreshed Shark Encounter and new summer drone show in San Diego. San Antonio opened a new family coaster earlier this year, and Williamsburg is opening a revamped version of its Verbolten roller coaster. But it's hard not to think that spending $93 million on a well-designed new coaster or thrill ride somewhere wouldn't have helped United Parks' underlying financials better than yet another quarter of stock buy-backs.

But what do I know?

For my weekly update of theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekend newsletter.

Replies (10)