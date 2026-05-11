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Walt Disney World President announces retirement

The President of the Walt Disney World Resort announced his retirement today.

In a message shared with cast members, Jeff Vahle announced that he will step down this summer as the head of Disney's largest theme park resort. Vahle has held the top job in Orlando since 2020, following a run in charge of the Disney Cruise Line.

"I started my career as an engineer at Magic Kingdom and I'm wrapping it up with the best job ever, leading Walt Disney World into a period of remarkable growth in partnership with our incredible Cast Members and community," Vahle posted on social media.

Vahle said that he will remain on the job until late July.

Expect within the next few weeks an announcement about Vahle's replacement. Disney recently shuffled its management across the Disney Experiences segment following former Chairman Josh D'Amaro's promotion to CEO of The Walt Disney Company. Former Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum moved up to replace D'Amaro in running Disney's theme park segment.

Several other executives in the segment switched jobs in the shuffle, with Vahle being the most prominent executive to remain put. That prompted some speculation that his retirement was imminent.

The Walt Disney World Resort has several major expansion projects underway, including the opening of Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom next year, as well as a Monsters, Inc. Monstropolis land at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Cars and Villains-themed attractions at the Magic Kingdom all now under construction.

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