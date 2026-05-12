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No matter the medium, we all want experiences to cherish

I want to talk about television for a moment, to make a point about theme parks.

This past weekend, the HBO series "Hacks" dropped two of the best episodes of TV that I have watched in years. "QuikScribbl" offers a hilarious and thoughtful take-down of AI hype. And "Montecito" pays off four and a half seasons of development in the lead characters' relationship with one great line or sight gag after another.

If you have not been watching Hacks on HBO Max, I recommend it. But do not jump in with these episodes. Part of the appeal of great TV series is seeing how its characters and situations develop over time. Start with the first episode and work your way through to the current ones.

The series ends May 28, so binge fast if you want to catch up by then. But Hacks has been one of HBO's best recent hits, winning multiple Emmy Awards, so I expect it to be around on the streamer for some time.

I started watching Hacks for the most annoying, arrogant, Los Angeles-insidery reason imaginable. I was in an episode. You can see me checking into a hotel in the Season 3 opening episode, "Just for Laughs." It's a background/extra role, but the vibe on set was fun enough to make me want to start watching the series.

Since then, Hacks has explored a wide range of emotions as its characters have developed. And these two most recent episodes left me thinking, wow, I feel so grateful that I was able to watch this.

And that brings me to theme parks. Because isn't eliciting that reaction what every creative professional wants to do with their work?

Whenever I was a park designer to name their favorite moment in the design process, their answers are always the same - opening day. It's not because they are grateful for a project's conclusion. Designers work to see the reaction that fans have to their creation. They want to see people react the same way that I did to these most recent episodes of Hacks - by saying, wow, I am grateful that I was able to experience this.

Heck, as a writer, that is the reaction that I hope to elicit just once in a long while from people who read my stuff. Whether you are an actor, a writer, a musician or an experience designer, the ultimate reward for your work is for someone to cherish it.

And for consumers, for fans, the thing we want most is to have experiences to cherish.

Not every experience becomes that, of course. But it's the journey to discover those experiences that makes them so special, when we finally find them.

Here's wishing you a summer filled with experiences to cherish, at home and on the road.

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