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Disney to use virtual queue for new Bluey attractions

Visitors to Walt Disney World will need to use the resort's virtual queue system if they want to visit the new Bluey attractions at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station opens May 26 at the Florida theme park. Starting that day, Disney World visitors will need to use the resort's official My Disney Experience app to get a return time. The virtual queue will open for requests at 7am and 10am daily.

You will need to be in the park to join the VQ at 10am. The 7am drop comes before the park opens, so obviously you won't need to be in the park then. But you will need to have a valid DAK park reservation for that day if you are visiting on an annual pass.

With a virtual queue entry time, you can ride the Wildlife Express Train from Harambe Market to Conversation Station. That is where you will find the new Bluey’s Wild World experience, which includes music, games and activities. Jumping Junction is a new Australian-themed habitat with kangaroos and wallabies. (The animated TV show Bluey takes place in Australia, for those without pre-schoolers in their homes.) Other Conversation Stations exhibits will return with Bluey's debut, as well.

Elsewhere in Disney's Animal Kingdom, you can find Bluey-themed merch, includes shirts, jackets and headbands. Pizzafari and Isle of Java will offer a few Bluey-themed snacks and drinks, as well.

For my review of the new Bluey show and food at Disneyland in California, please see Bluey comes to Disneyland for her 'Best Day Ever'. And for the new Bluey-themed roller coaster at Alton Towers in the UK, please watch our video.

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

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