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Liseberg swings into summer with all-new ride model

Swedish theme park Liseberg today christened its new, first-of-its-kind thrill ride for 2026.

Liseberg's Stormvåg, or Storm Wave in English, is the first installation of an Art Engineering Wild Swing XL. Think of it as a family top spin ride that does not go fully upside down.

With theming inspired by the Swedish coast, Stormvåg entered service today after Port of Gothenburg Port Officer Kristina Karlsson broke a sugar "glass" bottle on the ride's entryway to christen the attraction.



Photos courtesy Liseberg

Stormvåg stands over 47 feet tall and carries 24 passengers on multiple swings during the ride. Passengers must be at least four years old and 95 cm (just over 37 inches) tall.



Stormvåg

"We are so happy that Stormvåg has finally arrived at Liseberg," Project Lead Emelie Spelmans said. "We started back in September, and hearing the joyful screams from guests today is incredibly rewarding. In many ways, it feels like Stormvåg has always belonged here and is a perfect complement to the rest of the park."

Other attraction openings

In other attraction opening news for this month, Blackpool's Pleasure Beach will open its new swing ride, Aviktas, one week from today, on May 21. That one will be Britain's largest Intamin Gyro Swing.

In the United States, Kentucky Kingdom is debuting Flying Fox, its new Vekoma Suspended Family Coaster, in two weeks, on May 28.

Finally, Walt Disney World will open several new and reimagined attractions on May 26, including Soarin' Across America at EPCOT, Bluey's Wild World at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

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