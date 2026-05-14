Search the site Search

Get ready to see more America in Disney's new Soarin'

Walt Disney World has revealed several of the locations that will be featured in the new version of Soarin'.

Soarin' Across America debuts May 26 at EPCOT. The third film for Disney's flying theater ride also will open July 2 at Disney California Adventure. Soarin' Across America calls back to classic Disney travelogues such as "America the Beautiful" and "A Tour of the West," with its focus on iconic landscapes in the United States - just in time for the country's 250th birthday.

In a press release, Disney said that Soarin' Across America would include "iconic urban and natural wonders, from the rugged New England coastline and the radiant welcome of New York Harbor to the vast expanse of Grand Canyon West.

"The experience features so many quintessentially American settings... the autumn colors of the heartland; the beauty of our bayous; the great plains of the west; the northern wilderness; and sunlit island shores."

Disney today also released three images from the film: Portland Head Light in Maine, Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, and Diamond Head in Hawaii.

Portland Head Light is the oldest lighthouse in Maine, commissioned in 1787 by George Washington.



Portland Head Light. All images courtesy Disney

On the other side of the country, Diamond Head is one of the most picturesque locations in America.



Diamond Head

I suppose that Mount Rushmore was a sure-thing choice, but that is my choice as the most disappointing attraction in America. While I am sure that Disney will make the monument look impressive on screen, in person it's a nothing-burger - a scar on an otherwise stunning natural landscape. Beyond that, its creator was, uh, not a good guy.



Mount Rushmore

If you want a kitschy fun attraction to visit in South Dakota, head instead to Belle Fourche and check out the Geographic Center of the Nation Monument. Yeah, it's just a concrete slab. And it's not actually the geographic center of the 50 states - that's located on private land about 20 miles north of town. But the Belle Fourche monument is free and no one had a blow up a mountain to make it.



Geographic Center of the Nation Monument. Photo by me

For more on Disney World's new attractions, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekend newsletter, which will include links to all my coverage from Central Florida next week.

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Replies (1)