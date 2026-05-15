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One 'Project Purple' helps another at Six Flags

Roller coaster fans have been following the development of "Project Purple," the new record-setting coaster promised for Six Flags Great Adventure next year.

Tipped to be a Mack Rides Launch Coaster, Project Purple is now under construction at the New Jersey theme park. But what fans might not know is that someone else has been using the Project Purple name for some time.



Construction of the Project Purple roller coaster. Photos courtesy Six Flags

That other Project Purple is a national nonprofit that promoting awareness and funding for pancreatic cancer research and patient programs. But rather than fighting over the name, Six Flags and the nonprofit now are working together.

Six Flags will be promoting Project Purple - the cancer nonprofit - along with Project Purple - the roller coaster - in the park this season. On Project Purple signs in the park, fans will see QR codes that will direct them to online information about the nonprofit and its mission.



Six Flags and Project Purple officials kick off their partnership with a $5,000 donation to the non-profit.

"We're excited to partner with Project Purple and use the visibility of this incredible new attraction to help shine a light on an important cause," Parl President Mike Fehnel said. "This partnership is especially meaningful to me personally, having lost my father to pancreatic cancer. It’s a disease that impacts far too many families, including mine. As Project Purple rises on our skyline, we have an opportunity to raise awareness, inspire support and create a meaningful connection between unforgettable experiences and real impact."

"We are honored to partner with Six Flags Great Adventure and be part of such an exciting and visible project," Project Purple CEO Dino Verrelli said. "This collaboration helps us bring our mission to new audiences and reminds people that awareness can happen in powerful and unexpected places."

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