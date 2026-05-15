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All aboard for 2026's NFL schedule drops

Roller coaster drops met a schedule drop this week at Six Flags in New England.

The Massachusetts theme park hosted the video shoot for the New England Patriots' 2026 schedule reveal video. The two-minute video shows Patriots players Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Brenden Schooler, TreVeyon Henderson, Kyle Williams, Craig Woodson and Efton Chism telling (yelling?) the names of the team's opponents for the upcoming season, while riding Six Flags New England roller coasters including Wicked Cyclone, Pandemonium, and the new Quantum Accelerator.

Check it out:

I love the energy in this video, but as a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, I must draw your attention to the Colts' schedule release video, which was produced in cooperation with Disney - and uses an IP well known in the Universal theme parks.

Yep, it's The Simpsons, with the schedule announcement using clips from the show. Look for abundant Colts Easter eggs in the modified intro sequence, as well.

It's all *chef's kiss*, but the Jacksonville jokes land especially hard. For context, the Colts have not won at the Jaguars since 2014.

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