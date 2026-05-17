Search the site Search

Rope Drop: I'm going to Disney World

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

I will be heading to Orlando this week for a national press event at the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney is showing off the new and refurbished attractions that are headlining the return of its "Cool Kid Summer." This also will be my first opportunity to ride the recently reopened and refreshed Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom. Look for my report on all of those new experiences this week.

On Thursday, Blackpool's Pleasure Beach opens its new ride for 2026, Avitkas. This will be Britain's largest Intamin Gyro Swing installation.

The next day, May 22, is the one-year anniversary of the official opening of Universal Orlando's Epic Universe. Look for my coverage of that anniversary then.

On the same day, Michigan's Adventure reopens for its 2026 season, and the new Ocean of Dreams drone show debuts at SeaWorld San Diego, along with its revamped Shark Encounter.

Friday also is the day for the Disney's Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run to debut its new "The Mandalorian and Grogu" mission. That revamp is coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios, and opens the same day that the new Star Wars movie hits theaters. Again, look for my report this week, along with the rest of my WDW coverage.

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters and Pirates of the Caribbean are closed at Disneyland with no reopening dates yet.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and Silly Symphony Swings are closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening dates yet.

Universal's Horror Make-Up Show is closed at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

Soarin’ Around the World has closed at EPCOT. Soarin’ Across America opens May 26.

May 18 - July 3: Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp and Po Live! close at Universal Studios Florida.

May 22: Pteranodon Flyers reopens at Universal Islands of Adventure.

May 23: Viking Training Camp reopens at Universal Epic Universe.

May 26: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Conservation Station and the Wildlife Express Train at Disney’s Animal Kingdom reopen as Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station.

May 26 - June 9: Me Ship, The Olive closes at Islands of Adventure.

June 1 - 16: Men in Black Alien Attack closes at Universal Studios Florida.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

Planning a trip?

For great prices and assistance on planning your next theme park vacation, please shop our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners. Or contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent reporting while getting a great deal at the same time.

Finally, for my weekly update of travel and theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekend newsletter.

Replies (4)