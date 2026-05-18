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Joe Schott is Walt Disney World's new president

In a move that should make many Theme Park Insider readers very happy, Disney Experiences has announced that the next president of the Walt Disney World Resort will be...

Former Jungle Cruise skipper Joe Schott.

Of course, Joe has held a few jobs since his days in the Jungle. Most recently, Joe has served as President of Disney Signature Experiences, the part of the company that includes the Disney Cruise Line and Disney's real estate businesses. Joe replaced Thomas Mazloum in that position, after Thomas left to become President of the Disneyland Resort.

Thomas is now the head of Disney Experiences, following Josh D'Amaro's promition to Disney CEO. And when Jeff Vahle earlier this month announced his retirement as the head of WDW, that left the top job open in Orlando.

Replacing Joe at Disney Signature Experiences will be current Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski. Replacing her in France will be Christophe Murphy.

"These appointments reflect the depth of leadership talent driving Disney Experiences," Mazloum said. "Joe, Natacha, and Christophe have a deep appreciation of the guest experience, possess extensive financial and operational experise, and a proven ability to deliver at scale. I have complete confidence in each of them to build on the remarkable momentum underway across these businesses and to write the next chapter of Disney's story."

Joe left Magic Kingdom West attractions just before I started, so I met him for the first time aboard the Disney Destiny's media preview voyage last year. You can catch my conversation with him here: Joe Schott's Disney journey from the Jungle to the Caribbean.

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