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Universal celebrates Epic's birthday with new, original IP

Universal Orlando is bringing a new original character into its newest theme park, starting this weekend.

Epic Universe celebrates its first birthday on Friday. As a birthday present to fans, Universal is introducing a walk-around Captain Cacao character, who will meet fans in the park.



Captain Cacao and plushies. Photo courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

Captain Cacao is an original character who helps drive the backstory for the park's Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets shop. According to that story, this bear travels the cosmos on said moonship with two other characters - Maya of the Skies and Major Lolli - seeking the best treats to sell in the shop, which is located in Epic's Celestial Park.

Captain Cacao will meet guests in the park starting Friday, near The Oak & Star Tavern.

I love when parks develop original stories for their attractions, stores and restaurants, and then lean into them. Taking Captain Cacao from backstory to active story with a meetable character shows an investment in the IP of Celestial Park, something that I feel got a bit lost when the park debuted.

This is hardly the first time that a park has leaned into a merchandise-originated original character. But will Captain Cacao enjoy even a fraction of the success as Disney's Duffy the Disney Bear, which blew up at Tokyo DisneySea? I suppose that will be up to Universal fans to decide.

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