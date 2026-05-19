Universal celebrates Epic's birthday with new, original IP
Universal Orlando is bringing a new original character into its newest theme park, starting this weekend.
Epic Universe celebrates its first birthday on Friday. As a birthday present to fans, Universal is introducing a walk-around Captain Cacao character, who will meet fans in the park.
Captain Cacao and plushies. Photo courtesy Universal Orlando Resort
Captain Cacao is an original character who helps drive the backstory for the park's Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets shop. According to that story, this bear travels the cosmos on said moonship with two other characters - Maya of the Skies and Major Lolli - seeking the best treats to sell in the shop, which is located in Epic's Celestial Park.
Captain Cacao will meet guests in the park starting Friday, near The Oak & Star Tavern.
I love when parks develop original stories for their attractions, stores and restaurants, and then lean into them. Taking Captain Cacao from backstory to active story with a meetable character shows an investment in the IP of Celestial Park, something that I feel got a bit lost when the park debuted.
This is hardly the first time that a park has leaned into a merchandise-originated original character. But will Captain Cacao enjoy even a fraction of the success as Disney's Duffy the Disney Bear, which blew up at Tokyo DisneySea? I suppose that will be up to Universal fans to decide.
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Replies (5)
I would love to see Kabletown address their capacity concerns with a Captain Cacao attraction. Captain Cacao's Cosmic Coaster, an indoor wild mouse in Celestial Park would have the additional benefits of adding a much needed all weather attraction while drawing folks out of the portals.
UOR original IP meet and greets are surprisingly awesome experiences. And the costumes are intricate and well designed.
Earl the Squirrel for Universal Holidays, King Gator for Mardi Gras, and now Captain Cacao for Epic's Celestial Park.
They seem semi-organic -- based on guest feedback, art design that just took off, and some injokes. Which I also love.
Now to make a Lil Boo meet and greet for HHN. Somehow.
I think Mammoth Club Molly must have been blowing up Universals phones to make this happen
A win for IP haters everywhere!
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I am thrilled to see this investment in the original IP after one year. So often we see it go the other way with parks chipping away at the story over time. Nice to see it bolstered in this case. Hope it sticks and I hope the Captain has a long run.
We don't have a return trip on the books for Epic at this time, but this meet will be on our list when we do.