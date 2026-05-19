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Busch Gardens sets opening date for new Verbolten

Verbolten: Forbidden Turn will open this month at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

The Virginia theme park announced an official opening date of May 30 for the revamped Zierer launch coaster, which now offers a new storyline and effects.

The original Verbolten opened in 2012, replacing the original Big Bad Wolf on the banks of the Rhine River. You can read Russell Meyer's opening-day review and watch his on-ride video here: Busch Gardens Williamsburg Caps Oktoberfest Renovation with Debut of Verbolten.

On the new version, with its appended subtitle, Black Forest Motor Tours is under new management.

"When creating this extraordinary experience, we invested in developing an all-new storyline for the attraction. The updates include new theming pieces and animatronics, including Frau Hexel, the enchanting host of Black Forest Motors," Busch Gardens Williamsburg President Kevin Lembke said.

As title suggests, there is a turn that your car should not take on this tour of the German countryside. And, as any theme park fan could guess, of course your car is going to take that "Forbidden Turn."

Verbolten: Forbidden Turn retains its 48-inch height requirement and core stats, with a top speed of 53 mph. Busch Gardens Members will get a one-day sneak peek at the coaster, with a members-only preview on May 29.

For tickets to the park, starting at $68, please visit our partner's Busch Gardens Williamsburg tickets page.

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