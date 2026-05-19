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Disneyland sets new rules for Park Hopping

Park Hopping at the Disneyland Resort is about to get even easier.

Going to two theme parks on the same day already is way easier at Disneyland in California than at sibling Walt Disney World in Florida. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are located just steps away from each other. That means it takes just moments to walk from one park to the other, as opposed to the many minutes that Park Hopping requires at Disney World, with its parks separated by miles of road, monorail track, gondola lines, or waterways.

The one catch to Park Hopping at Disneyland has been its pandemic-era morning time limit. Disneyland continues to require visitors to make a reservation to use their tickets and Magic Key annual passes. You make a reservation to visit one of the two parks and cannot hop over to the other one until after 11am.

That is changing, starting June 9. On that date, any visitor with a Park Hopper ticket or Magic Key pass will be able to visit either park at any time, subject to availability. That starts with your first park of the day, too.

While visitors will continue to need to designate a park when making a reservation, they can visit either park to start their day, Disneyland has confirmed. Again, park entry is subject to availability.

So Happy All Day Park Hopping Day on June 9 to all Disneyland visitors.

You can find discounts on multi-day theme park tickets, including Park Hoppers, at our partner's Disneyland Resort tickets page.

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