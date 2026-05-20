Disney upgrades Rock 'n' Roller Coaster with The Muppets
Does anyone at Disney actually understand The Muppets?
Disney first agreed to acquire The Muppets in 1989, but creator Jim Henson’s death the next year scuttled the deal. Before Henson passed, he led the creation of Muppet*Vision 3D, a 4D movie that opened at the then Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park in 1991 under a licensing deal between Disney and The Jim Henson Company. In 2004, Disney finally acquired the intellectual property of The Muppets from The Jim Henson Company.
To what end?
Like many GenXers, I have been watching The Muppets for what seems like my entire life. “Sesame Street” was a classroom for the rest of us – kids who did not look nor think like neurotypical affluent white American school children. (Though plenty of those loved it, too.) Its spin-off “The Muppet Show” was the internal monologue of a neurodivergent theater nerd.
The Muppets were not just a collection of characters to watch and laugh at. They were a mirror for uncertain children… and adults. You look at them and you see a world of disparate personality elements that, when they come together, make everything and everyone – and even you – feel right and normal. The Muppets expressed a chaotic mind, made manifest, and it has been bliss to see.
The dramatic tension in The Muppets flows from the fact that stuff still needs to get done in the world around us, despite the internal chaos. The show must go on, and all our divergent tendencies need somehow to come together to make that happen.
That is why Disney’s best use of The Muppets may have been “The Muppets Present... Great Moments in American History” show that ran in Liberty Square at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom from 2016 until the pandemic. Despite what you might infer from all their white wigs, America’s founders were not a collection of serious old men. They were a chaotic bunch of mostly young adults, making it up as they went along. That’s The Muppets’ wheelhouse there.
Other than the Liberty Square production, Disney has done nothing of its own in its theme parks with The Muppets, save for last year’s fun but forgettable new preshow video for World of Color.
Until now. Twenty-two years after buying The Muppets IP, Disney finally has designed a theme park ride for the crew. And yet... it’s not a new ride. It’s a retheme. Like a vaudeville troupe taking over an abandoned theater, The Muppets are the new tenants for G-Force Records, the home of Walt Disney World’s 1999 Vekoma LSM, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.
Giving this franchise a hand-me-down might seem the latest indignity from Disney toward The Muppets. But shiny and new never has been The Muppets’ preferred digs. Disney has not done much, if anything, to change the basic storyline of this attraction, which was designed for the rock band Aerosmith. We meet the band – this time, The Muppets’ Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem – in the recording studio, just before we all need to get into those Super-Stretch Limos for a ride to their show. (Note that there are five variations of the new preshow. In the version above, we get Sam, but that character cut-in changes in each version.)
My biggest problem with the old narrative was that Aerosmith was a huge band. (At least, it was in the 1990s.) That show was not starting without them. The band could summon a police escort with one phone call. There were no narrative stakes here. So all the emotional focus fell upon whether or not you would be brave enough to get on a roller coaster that went upside down.
Now, with The Muppets in charge, everything changes. Going upside down on that coaster now should be the least of your concerns. You are not going to the show in a Super-Stretch Limo anymore. Instead, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew has designed a Lengthy Immediate Motion Object (or, LIMO – “It’s pronounced ‘Lime-o,’” Dr. Honeydew said, which I am taking as a nod to the infamous “jiff versus giff” techie debate.) And everything that the good doctor creates works perfectly, right?
Right?
In truth, Disney has not changed the cars, or the track, or much of the set decoration on the actual roller coaster ride. Disney’s now-second-fastest launch, after 2022’s Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Rewind, sends you on to LA’s freeways at 57 mph. Along the way, you will rattle through three inversions, which pretty much come without warning on this coaster in the (mostly) dark.
And I do mean rattle. As I was walking up to the G-Force Records studio for my “tour” this morning, I thought to myself that I had not been on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster in ages. Once inside, the moment that the coaster launched, I remembered why.
Coaster restraint systems have come a long way in the past quarter century. But Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster retains its over the shoulder restraints, along with a seat that can best be described as designed for Beaker – a skinny thing that can take a beating. Animal is not kidding at the launch when he flashes up that warning to keep your head back. Any movement forward, and you have a VIP ticket to the old MTV show, “Headbangers’ Ball.”
The coaster features one of five songs (follow that link for the full list), performed by the Mayhem, with guest artists. I got "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)," with Def Leppard on my first ride and Blur's "Song 2" on my second, though the songs can be a stretch (sorry) to hear at times given the coaster's ride noise, which is contained and amplified within the show building.
That said, the chaos of this rough ride perfectly captures the spirit of The Muppets. It's loud. It's wild. It's fun. It's a welcomed and rewarding blast from the past for The Muppets' devoted GenX fans. This retheme upgrades the old Aerosmith version of the ride in every way that Disney has changed it. The ride’s weaknesses remain the stuff that Disney did not alter.
As one might expect, Statler and Waldorf get the final word on The Muppets' version of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster. Photo courtesy Walt Disney World
And that brings me to my question. Ultimately, The Muppets are all about access – access to education, to entertainment, to community. A roller coaster with a 48-inch height requirement, three inversions, and a well-earned reputation for cranial pain is not what The Muppets are all about. Yes, this new version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster delivers pure joy for those who are up for it. But The Muppets never were supposed to be an exclusionary troupe that played to some, not all.
The Muppets provided Disney’s best possible fit for retheming Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. But was Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster really Disney’s best possible fit for The Muppets?
Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets opens officially on May 26.
Replies (15)
"The Muppets coaster is gonna be a big draw this summer" - Speculative wishful thinking. No kid I know is interested in the Muppets.
I was, actually. But I was a weird kid.
Overall, I'm impressed. I don't think too much work was put into the facade or queue (correct me if I'm wrong) but the preshow looks really well done and I like the animatronics at the end.
I have just 3 criticisms. 1: where are all the other characters? We barely see Kermit, and none of piggy, fozzie, or gonzo. 2: I'm not a big fan of the new screen above the launch track. I liked the pixels better. 3: would it have killed them to get new trains??
I heard a rumor that the villains show was to be moved to villains land, and Muppetvison 3D could take over there. Is there still any credibility to that?
I was told that Miss Piggy is in one of the preshow versions that I did not see. I saw Sam and Swedish Chef on my two rides.
Honestly looks better than I expected, but still feels a bit underwhelming compared to what could have been done for such a high profile attraction. I feel like the decision not to at least purchase a new fleet of trains and do some trackwork to smooth out the ride may impact the reception of this attraction as a 27 year old Vekoma simply can't hold up against Guardians and Tron.
NB: "No kid I know is interested in the Muppets."
Me: Disney adults are interested in experiencing "the new thing". It will draw. Especially when combined with the othwr DHS ("Small Ball") additions -- the Mando & Grogu Falcon re-skin and the new Disney Studios (big hat) land. "Small Ball" times three.
@AJ: When exactly would the attraction re-open had they bought a "new fleet of trains and (done) some trackwork"? And how much would it have cost? "Small Ball" is low investment, quick return. The complaint about some parks is "great E-Tickets, but few B or Cs". I believe the Muppets coaster aspires to be a B-ticket. If that's the case, it reached its objective without having to drop millions on either a "new fleet" or "trackwork".
NB: "No kid I know is interested in the Muppets."
To counter that, A lot of people I know actually have fond memories of the Muppet movie, and especially the Christmas Carol Muppets remake. And even if they didn't watch the movie, I would bet they at least know about them, and that's usually enough.
I think The Muppets deserve a proper D ticket. This is not that. It's still RnRC - an aging Vekoma headbanger. The preshow is great and I love the cast's new paisley shirts. (Seriously can I buy one?) But even as big a Muppets fan as I am, this is probably a one and done for me.
But all WDW needs is a one and done for its visitors.
"One and done" = "Small Ball"
And "Small Ball" is meant to sustain attendance/interest.
Or as Robert Niles puts it: "But all WDW needs is a one and done for its visitors."
All roads lead to small ball with you, huh?
Only Disney could take an old ride, reskin it, and push it as if it was a whole new ride
Ok, TH, I'll play your game...
The refurbishment I described is similar to what Disneyland Paris did when they converted their Space Mountain coaster into Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, which is a Vekoma coaster of similar design to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster. That ride closed in early January of 2017 and reopened in early May, so it was a five month project. While I'm sure WDW wouldn't have wanted this one missing half the summer, they announced the project way back in late 2024, and they absolutely could have shut the ride down after the previous holiday season and still had it ready to go for it's official opening next week.
As for cost, I obviously am not privy to the numbers, but based on the typical cost of roller coaster hardware and given the limited customization of this particular attraction, I'd guesstimate it'd add $5-10 million, which I'd guess would represent an increase of 40-50% over what Disney actually spent in the changeover. But here's the thing...Rock 'n' Roller Coaster was an E-ticket, and the new version of the attraction is going to be judged as an E-ticket. If Disney wasn't willing to spend enough money to make something that can't stand on par with the other E-tickets at Disney's Hollywood Studios, it's kind of a wasted investment and they should have gone with the true "small ball" option...strip out anything related to Aerosmith, license a handful of rock songs, reframe it as a race to get to an ambiguous concert on time, and call it a day.
AJ: "But here's the thing...Rock 'n' Roller Coaster was an E-ticket, and the new version of the attraction is going to be judged as an E-ticket.
Me: "Judged" by whom, exactly?
@V-Coaster: As far as the WDW parks go, pretty much. At least for another 15 to 18 months. And it's a wise strategy. It keeps the resort in the spotlight. The cost of the new content is relatively low. They open quickly and bridge the gap between today and the opening of major expansions at DAK, DHS and MKP.
I mean, as Russell puts it: "Disney is getting a lot of bang from their buck by making small changes to their parks and doesn't appear to be giving up much market share despite Universal opening a brand new theme park on the other side of town."
And: "Ultimately, I think both companies made good decisions for their individual circumstances, but it does look like Disney is getting plenty of mileage from their modest improvements ..."
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Waders, swimmers and divers, Robert.
The Muppets coaster is gonna be a big draw this summer -- another "small ball" opportunity.