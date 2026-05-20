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Disney upgrades Rock 'n' Roller Coaster with The Muppets

Does anyone at Disney actually understand The Muppets?

Disney first agreed to acquire The Muppets in 1989, but creator Jim Henson’s death the next year scuttled the deal. Before Henson passed, he led the creation of Muppet*Vision 3D, a 4D movie that opened at the then Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park in 1991 under a licensing deal between Disney and The Jim Henson Company. In 2004, Disney finally acquired the intellectual property of The Muppets from The Jim Henson Company.

To what end?

Like many GenXers, I have been watching The Muppets for what seems like my entire life. “Sesame Street” was a classroom for the rest of us – kids who did not look nor think like neurotypical affluent white American school children. (Though plenty of those loved it, too.) Its spin-off “The Muppet Show” was the internal monologue of a neurodivergent theater nerd.

The Muppets were not just a collection of characters to watch and laugh at. They were a mirror for uncertain children… and adults. You look at them and you see a world of disparate personality elements that, when they come together, make everything and everyone – and even you – feel right and normal. The Muppets expressed a chaotic mind, made manifest, and it has been bliss to see.

The dramatic tension in The Muppets flows from the fact that stuff still needs to get done in the world around us, despite the internal chaos. The show must go on, and all our divergent tendencies need somehow to come together to make that happen.

That is why Disney’s best use of The Muppets may have been “The Muppets Present... Great Moments in American History” show that ran in Liberty Square at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom from 2016 until the pandemic. Despite what you might infer from all their white wigs, America’s founders were not a collection of serious old men. They were a chaotic bunch of mostly young adults, making it up as they went along. That’s The Muppets’ wheelhouse there.

Other than the Liberty Square production, Disney has done nothing of its own in its theme parks with The Muppets, save for last year’s fun but forgettable new preshow video for World of Color.

Until now. Twenty-two years after buying The Muppets IP, Disney finally has designed a theme park ride for the crew. And yet... it’s not a new ride. It’s a retheme. Like a vaudeville troupe taking over an abandoned theater, The Muppets are the new tenants for G-Force Records, the home of Walt Disney World’s 1999 Vekoma LSM, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Giving this franchise a hand-me-down might seem the latest indignity from Disney toward The Muppets. But shiny and new never has been The Muppets’ preferred digs. Disney has not done much, if anything, to change the basic storyline of this attraction, which was designed for the rock band Aerosmith. We meet the band – this time, The Muppets’ Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem – in the recording studio, just before we all need to get into those Super-Stretch Limos for a ride to their show. (Note that there are five variations of the new preshow. In the version above, we get Sam, but that character cut-in changes in each version.)

My biggest problem with the old narrative was that Aerosmith was a huge band. (At least, it was in the 1990s.) That show was not starting without them. The band could summon a police escort with one phone call. There were no narrative stakes here. So all the emotional focus fell upon whether or not you would be brave enough to get on a roller coaster that went upside down.

Now, with The Muppets in charge, everything changes. Going upside down on that coaster now should be the least of your concerns. You are not going to the show in a Super-Stretch Limo anymore. Instead, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew has designed a Lengthy Immediate Motion Object (or, LIMO – “It’s pronounced ‘Lime-o,’” Dr. Honeydew said, which I am taking as a nod to the infamous “jiff versus giff” techie debate.) And everything that the good doctor creates works perfectly, right?

Right?

In truth, Disney has not changed the cars, or the track, or much of the set decoration on the actual roller coaster ride. Disney’s now-second-fastest launch, after 2022’s Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Rewind, sends you on to LA’s freeways at 57 mph. Along the way, you will rattle through three inversions, which pretty much come without warning on this coaster in the (mostly) dark.

And I do mean rattle. As I was walking up to the G-Force Records studio for my “tour” this morning, I thought to myself that I had not been on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster in ages. Once inside, the moment that the coaster launched, I remembered why.

Coaster restraint systems have come a long way in the past quarter century. But Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster retains its over the shoulder restraints, along with a seat that can best be described as designed for Beaker – a skinny thing that can take a beating. Animal is not kidding at the launch when he flashes up that warning to keep your head back. Any movement forward, and you have a VIP ticket to the old MTV show, “Headbangers’ Ball.”

The coaster features one of five songs (follow that link for the full list), performed by the Mayhem, with guest artists. I got "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)," with Def Leppard on my first ride and Blur's "Song 2" on my second, though the songs can be a stretch (sorry) to hear at times given the coaster's ride noise, which is contained and amplified within the show building.

That said, the chaos of this rough ride perfectly captures the spirit of The Muppets. It's loud. It's wild. It's fun. It's a welcomed and rewarding blast from the past for The Muppets' devoted GenX fans. This retheme upgrades the old Aerosmith version of the ride in every way that Disney has changed it. The ride’s weaknesses remain the stuff that Disney did not alter.



As one might expect, Statler and Waldorf get the final word on The Muppets' version of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster. Photo courtesy Walt Disney World

And that brings me to my question. Ultimately, The Muppets are all about access – access to education, to entertainment, to community. A roller coaster with a 48-inch height requirement, three inversions, and a well-earned reputation for cranial pain is not what The Muppets are all about. Yes, this new version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster delivers pure joy for those who are up for it. But The Muppets never were supposed to be an exclusionary troupe that played to some, not all.

The Muppets provided Disney’s best possible fit for retheming Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. But was Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster really Disney’s best possible fit for The Muppets?

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets opens officially on May 26.

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