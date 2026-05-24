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Rope Drop: Flying into summer vacation season

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

It's Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and theme parks around the world are off to a "flying" start for the summer vacation season.

To that end, I neglected to mention in yesterday's week in review that Britain's Pleasure Beach Resort has opened the UK's largest Intamin Gyro Swing ride, Avitkas.

This swing ride sends riders flying up to 138 feet in the air. For less intense, but still visually thrilling, flying experiences, two flying theater rides in Orlando are debuting new films this week.

On Monday, SeaWorld Orlando officially opens its new Expedition Odyssey film, Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice. The new production visually explores the natural forces that shape the Arctic, including erupting volcanoes.

Then the next day, Walt Disney World officially opens to all its new Soarin' film, Soarin' Across America. Tuesday also is the day for the official openings of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

And wrapping up with the flying theme for the week, on Thursday, Kentucky Kingdom opens its new Vekoma family suspended coaster, Flying Fox. Watch the website later this week for coverage and a review of that.

The theme park community will be celebrating lots of park opening anniversaries this week, including:

May 28: Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Singapore

May 29: Six Flags Magic Mountain

May 30: Hersheypark

May 31: Efteling

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters and Pirates of the Caribbean are closed at Disneyland with no reopening dates yet.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and Silly Symphony Swings are closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening dates yet.

Universal's Horror Make-Up Show is closed at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

May 26 - June 9: Me Ship, The Olive closes at Islands of Adventure.

June 1 - 16: Men in Black Alien Attack closes at Universal Studios Florida.

July 3: Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp and Po Live! reopen at Universal Studios Florida

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

Planning a trip?

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