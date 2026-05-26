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Efteling invites fans to ride with ravens on magical adventure

Get ready for a new way to fly at Efteling this winter.

The Dutch theme park today announced the name and design of its new ride for its refreshed Raveleijn area. Ravenring appears to be a new prototype aerial carousel from Vekoma.

The ride will accommodate 36 riders at a time across 18 raven-themed vehicles. Riders will use a lever to control the angle of their vehicle's tilt as they fly to protect the magical city of Raveleijn.



Concept art courtesy Efteling

Keeping with Efteling's Raveleijn storyline, riders will learn at the end of their ride which of the city's five magical elements they represent: water (blue), fire (red), wood (green), earth (brown) or metal (purple).

Efteling is also revamping its Raveleijn stunt show with a new storyline and special effects. Efteling has revealed that it is working with award-winning French theme park operator Puy du Fou on this reimagining. The new show also will open this winter, at a date to be announced.

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