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Six Flags Fiesta Texas to announce new ride this weekend

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will announce its next attraction during a fan event at the park this weekend.

It all starts this Saturday night at 8:18pm, with the rising of the full moon. The San Antonio theme park is calling its event "FT92: Under the Blue Moon." I guess the moon is a clue, then?

The park will announce its new Crackaxle Canyon "signature attraction" during the event, which also will feature behind-the-scenes insights from park leadership and creative teams, announcements about additions to seasonal events, and a "themed reveal connected to the ongoing full moon mystery," according to the park.

The event is open to all park guests, but seating at the Zaragoza Theater is limited, so fans are encouraged to queue early if they want to get into the event.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas has been teased its new attraction in Crackaxle Canyon for some time now, and the park promises explanations for all the teases at this event.

As I write this, I remember that we have not had a Theme Park Insider reader living in Texas covering attractions in that state for a while now. So if you are a Theme Park Insider reader who likes to write and would like to write about what's happening in the Texas theme park scene, please email me or just go ahead and start a new thread over on the Discussion Forum. Thank you!

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