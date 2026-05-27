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Six Flags announces management changes

Six Flags has found its new Chief Financial Officer.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has announced the appointment of former Hot Topic executive Ash Walia as the company's new CFO. Walia had served as Hot Topic's CFO since 2021, following a run as CFO of 99 Cents Only Stores and several corporate leadership positions at Starbucks.

Walia replaces Brian Witherow, who stepped down as CFO earlier this month.

In other Six Flags C-suite moves, the company has named Amy Martin Ziegenfuss as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Ziegenfuss joins Six Flags from Carnival Cruise Line, where she held the same title.

"Marketing is central to how we attract guests, deepen engagement, grow season pass and membership participation and build stronger relationships with consumers across our parks," Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly said. "Amy’s experience leading data-driven marketing organizations at major travel and hospitality brands is highly relevant to Six Flags as we sharpen our commercial strategy and build on the momentum underway entering the 2026 summer season."

In addition, Six Flags has named Christopher Bennett as its Chief Legal and Compliance Officer.

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