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Step inside the Magic of Disney Animation

Walt Disney World last week opened its new Walt Disney Studios land at the Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park. But let's look inside what is coming next.



Walt Disney Studios at Walt Disney World. Photo by author

A reimagining of the former Animation Courtyard, the now-opened space includes new character decorations and seating around a grass space in the courtyard. Around that stands Disney's new The Little Mermaid stage show, which debuted last year, and the new Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! show, which opened last week after last year's debut at Disney California Adventure.

But the big new attraction in the land will be the Magic of Disney Animation - a revamp of Disney's old animation production studio that most recently housed the Star Wars Launch Bay. That is not ready for guests yet, but I was invited to take a construction tour of the site during Disney's press event last week.

I was not allowed to take photos or video inside. Not that you are missing anything. As of last week, the building was pretty much a work-in-progress warehouse space, with a lot of exposed infrastructure and only a few decorative elements installed. Disney has shared some concept images of what it is building in the space, which is themed to an Open House at the original Walt Disney animation studios in Burbank, California.



Magic of Disney Animation building at Walt Disney World. Map courtesy Disney

The new space will include:

the Olaf Draws! step-drawing class, led by video of leading Disney animators, joined by an in-room Audio Animatronic Olaf,

the Off the Page! character meet area (Disney loves exclamation points!), with Mulan in front of a sketch board, Rapunzel in a multi-plane layout, Chip n' Dale at a hand-drawn animation desk, Donald and Daisy in front of a digital production set-up, Goofy in a lighting studio, and Stitch in a special effects studio,

the Once Upon a Studio Theater, showing the 2023 short film tribute to Disney's first 100 years,

and the Drawn to Wonderland play area, themed to Alice in Wonderland concept art from Disney Legend Mary Blair.

Here is a look at the Drawn to Wonderland play area, which will include a tea party table, climbing structures, slide, and a soft pad play area for toddlers.



Concept art courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

The single best thing about the entire project is the addition of the thing that Disney's Hollywood Studios most desperately lacks - air-conditioned places to sit that do not require a dining reservation. In between the attractions, Magic of Disney Animation will offer lounge spaces where guests can sit and literally chill out and recharge after enduring the hot sunshine of a Central Florida vacation day.

Magic of Disney Animation will open in late summer.

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