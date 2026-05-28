Disney plans 60-year time jump for its Carousel of Progress
Walt Disney World is ordering up what it hopes will be a great, big, beautiful tomorrow for its Carousel of Progress.
The Tomorrowland attraction is getting a time jump. The ride, which originated at the 1964 New York World's Fair before going to Disneyland and then to Walt Disney's World's Magic Kingdom, will close July 5 to prepare for its changes. The new Carousel of Progress will open sometime in 2027.
So what exactly is Disney changing? A lot. The family of father John, mother Sarah, daughter Patricia, son James, grandmother, grandfather, and Uncle Orville remains. But that's about it. Instead of portraying life in the 1900s, 1920s, 1940s, and today, the family will be jumping forward 60 years in time.
Yes, that means that all of Carousel of Progress' scenes will be changing when the attraction reopens next year. As announced at Destination D23 last year, Walt Disney World will be changing the ride's introduction to add an Audio Animatronic figure of Walt Disney. Dressed in a blue cardigan from his "Disneyland" TV show, Walt will introduce the Carousel of Progress, just as he did to ABC TV viewers in the 1960s.
When the Carousel opened in 1964, it portrayed a time 60 years in the past - a period that older viewers would have remembered. Today, that 60 years has grown to be 120 years. That means that the Carousel of Progress is no longer a nostalgic look back at a shared past. It's a museum piece calling back to moments in history that no one alive remembers.
Disney is trying to fix that by creating a new version of Carousel that is set just as far back from today as the original story was when the ride debuted. Following the Walt Disney introduction, the new Carousel of Progress' show scenes will visit the day of the first Moon landing in July 1969, Halloween night in 1985, and the dawn of Y2K as midnight strikes on January 1, 2000. The show's final scene will be set in a "distant future" - "possibly off planet," one Imagineer suggested.
Poster for Disney's new Carousel of Progress, opening in 2027. Image courtesy Disney
Which raises the question, is this a family of Time Lords? Why do these people never age?
Of course, the answer is that they are supposed to be symbols for human roles and relationships that endure ever as the technology around us changes and advances. But I think it's a lot more fun to imagine John and his family as supernatural beings who somehow have obtained or developed advanced death-cheating tech.
Granted, the tech that this ride was supposed to be selling was General Electric appliances. GE sponsored Carousel of Progress from its inception until the mid-1980s. The company underwrote the attraction because it got a soft sell for its appliances. Once that deal ended, Disney lost a direct financial incentive to keep the ride current and relevant to today's technology. Disney has changed the final scene a few times since the ride's beginning, but typically only when its technical obsolescence became embarrassing. But as the other scenes in the ride drifted further into history, Carousel of Progress lost more of its emotional relevance, as well.
I was allowed a sneak peek at Imagineers' plans for the attraction during Disney's press event in Orlando last week. If you have been selling any 1980s New Wave band posters, 1990s appliances, or other late 20th century items on eBay recently, there is a non-zero chance that an Imagineer has bought them and you could see them featured in the new Carousel of Progress.
Imagineers are trying to preserve as many story beats as they can from the current version of the ride. For example, grandma will be switching to a WWE match after grandpa falls asleep, instead of a 1940s boxing fight. And Uncle Orville will be investing in Apple stock from his bathtub. The finale will offer a retro-futuristic vibe, with design inspiration from John Hench's sketches for the original Carousel. So long-time Carousel fans can enjoy quite the Easter egg hunt when the new version of the ride opens next year.
Concept art courtesy Disney
But Disney wants the Carousel to appeal to many more visitors than the attraction has been getting. That demands changes to what the Carousel has been offering. It sounds weird, but only by completely changing the Carousel of Progress can Disney make this ride more like what it was originally - a love letter to a remembered past that looks with hope to the future.
Will that be enough? Disney has outlined an ambitious strategy to invest billions of dollars in new attractions at its theme parks around the world, including a new Villains land and Cars-themed attractions at the Magic Kingdom. In addition to these big swings, Disney also is pursuing a small ball strategy of trying to plus or replace its existing attractions to better accommodate the industry-leading number of people who visit the Walt Disney World Resort's theme parks each year.
That's why Buzz Lightyear and Big Thunder got rebuilds. It's also why Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America got the axe. Disney did not wish to keep running attractions that drew relatively few people during the day and then had to close at sunset, while thousands of people remained in the park every night after dark. Disney is revamping Carousel of Progress to see if it can discover a new, larger audience that will ensure its survival for another generation.
And if it cannot, well, there is always room for another attraction in the Disney graveyard.
The Walt connection
Why is Walt Disney World giving Carousel of Progress another chance? The attraction remains Walt Disney World's most tangible connection to Walt Disney himself.
Walt did not live to see Disney World's opening in 1971. As a California native who visits Disneyland multiple times a year, it's easy for me to take for granted sharing experiences that Walt personally helped create. But that is not the case at other Disney theme parks around the world. In Orlando, the Carousel of Progress is the only attraction that Walt ever saw, though he did see plans for the Country Bear Jamboree back when it was intended for Disney's never-built Mineral King ski resort.
No one at Walt Disney World wants to lose its best connection to Walt. But Disney management also has no interest in maintaining a museum piece in its most popular theme park when it can use that space instead to help continue to grow the park.
If changing the Carousel helps it to bring in more fans, great. Everyone wins. But if changing the show fails to grow its guest counts - or worse, drives away the fans that the ride has now - then the business case for removing the Carousel entirely will become overwhelming. Fans who really want to see something that Walt did can visit California. Something new will come to the Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland.
That choice will be up to Walt Disney World visitors, starting next year.
For now, before it goes away, here is my full-show POV video of the current Carousel of Progress.
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Replies (8)
I. . . actually am a big fan of this. I know people are going to be against this, but as someone who holds no emotional connection to the ride, I think that this is a necessary update and a worthwhile small ball addition. I personally love the retrofuturism aesthetic, too, and it works to fix the "tomorrow always arrives" problem that tomorrowland has always faced.
I don't know if Walt and the original Imagineers ever intended for the show scenes to be swapped out as time passed, or even thought this ride would survive this long, but I think the ride needs to adapt regardless of what they would've thought.
While I'm glad the ride is getting some TLC, I'm a bit disappointed they're retooling it completely. First with Muppet*Vision for Jim Henson, now with Carousel of Progress with Mr. Disney, WDW is strip mining some of the final work's of its creatives.
Part of me wishes they would restore the original 1960s final scene & build a "second story" atop the original attraction that runs simultaneously & covers more recent decades hosted by Sarah. Practical? No. But a man can dream.
I do really wish WDI would stop trying to imagine the future with the final scene. To your point, Robert the original impetus of the attraction was a giant advertisement for GE products. The final scene is supposed to be "we're living in the future now!"
Instead of these odd 15-year periods, they could easily keep the 20-year jumps of the original by focusing on the technological progress of these eras. 1969 would be the Space Age (Moonwalk). 1989 would be the Computer Revolution/Information Age (Birth of World Wide Web). 2009 would be the Smartphone Revolution (proliferation of iPhone, social media). And 2029, love it or hate it, would cover the AI Revolution (you could even make a call back to the voice-activated stove in the current Christmas scene by having an AI hallucinate or break down).
In ten, twenty year's time the "future" scene will seem dated, quaint, & rather off the mark. Why not have the final scene be the future of today?
To the pitchfork and torch wielding mob that would decry any update to this attraction I would simply ask, how often do you actually seek out this experience when you visit the Magic Kingdom? For as much as Walt Disney was a nostalgia fan, he was also a futurist and avid believer in the possibilities of technology. I for one think that he would always be on board with updating and retooling his attractions to keep them fresh and enjoyable for everyone, of all ages and eras.
"Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.”
- Walt Disney
- Michael Scott
- couldn’t resist the Office joke. IYKYK
As the one ride at WDW that litteraly has Walt’s fingerprints on it somewhere, I’m cautious about this, I’d prefer if they kept the 20s scene at least, but having Walt introduce it is a good but risk idea. Walt is very much at risk of becoming much like Colonel Sanders - people forget he was more than a mascot - fending on how this is executed this could either bring that human connection, or reinforce the logo- isation.
I haven't been to this for....I can't remember. And I agree with Russell and others, an update sorely needed as early 20th century setting doesn't quite resonate so well.
Reminds me of how I can love and miss EPCOT stuff like Horizons and World of Motion but acknowledge they're dated for today. I think the Walt inclusion a bit tricky yet as others say, it's a bit hypocritical to complain something that has "progress" in the title refuses to change.
It will be a great big beautiful attraction. Can't wait.
It's a pity there isn't enough room to retain the existing one and add this modern version to maintain the overall timeline.
I love the current Carousel of Progress, and I love the fact it's getting a major update. I would rather they do this than tear it down. It's time for the update while keep the original spirit of the attraction.
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This is causing quite the uproar across the Disney and theme park communities. Honestly, my only issue with this is that they're insisting on calling this "Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress" even though the modifications will more or less strip everything that Walt personally worked on out of the attraction. Simply because "Walt" is going to do an intro, doesn't mean it's still "his" attraction. I would prefer they call it "Walt Disney AND The Carousel of Progress".
I find it so hypocritical that fans complain about aged, antiquated attractions getting minor updates to keep them current, but those same "fans" have the audacity to complain at the top of their lungs when an attraction that has been left in the 70's as much as humanly possible has to go through a massive renovation to appeal to modern audiences. If WDI been more proactive in consistently and comprehensively updating this attraction, it would never have reached this point where a massive, shocking, renovation was necessary. Neglect builds malaise and disinterest, which leads to situations like this (and Rivers of America), and the folks who whine and complain about minuscule, incremental changes to attractions and experiences should look in the mirror. Time is undefeated, and if nothing else, the Carrousel of Progress should be a testament and exemplification to that fact of life and the universe.
@Robert - You just had to throw a bone at TH with a nod to their trademarked "small ball" terminology.
In my view, CoP's greatest selling point at WDW is that it is a 20+-minute respite from the heat in a cold, dark theater - perfect for a midday nap that you rarely have to wait more than 10 minutes to enjoy (like a Minute Suite at a busy airport). I'll never forget the time we rode CoP back in 2010 when our son was an infant. We were seeking that moment of peace and quiet (and refrigeration), but our son was not impressed and crying uncontrollably throughout the first scene. As a courteous parent, I thought I was being smart and considerate by removing myself and screaming baby from the theater when the second scene started through the emergency exit so other guests could enjoy the rest of the show. Little did I know that opening the emergency exit door triggered the e-stop on the entire attraction and ruined the experience not only for the guests in our portion of the rotating theater, but the other sections as well. It's the only time I have ever had a negative interaction with a Disney CM.