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Disney plans 60-year time jump for its Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney World is ordering up what it hopes will be a great, big, beautiful tomorrow for its Carousel of Progress.

The Tomorrowland attraction is getting a time jump. The ride, which originated at the 1964 New York World's Fair before going to Disneyland and then to Walt Disney's World's Magic Kingdom, will close July 5 to prepare for its changes. The new Carousel of Progress will open sometime in 2027.

So what exactly is Disney changing? A lot. The family of father John, mother Sarah, daughter Patricia, son James, grandmother, grandfather, and Uncle Orville remains. But that's about it. Instead of portraying life in the 1900s, 1920s, 1940s, and today, the family will be jumping forward 60 years in time.

Yes, that means that all of Carousel of Progress' scenes will be changing when the attraction reopens next year. As announced at Destination D23 last year, Walt Disney World will be changing the ride's introduction to add an Audio Animatronic figure of Walt Disney. Dressed in a blue cardigan from his "Disneyland" TV show, Walt will introduce the Carousel of Progress, just as he did to ABC TV viewers in the 1960s.

When the Carousel opened in 1964, it portrayed a time 60 years in the past - a period that older viewers would have remembered. Today, that 60 years has grown to be 120 years. That means that the Carousel of Progress is no longer a nostalgic look back at a shared past. It's a museum piece calling back to moments in history that no one alive remembers.

Disney is trying to fix that by creating a new version of Carousel that is set just as far back from today as the original story was when the ride debuted. Following the Walt Disney introduction, the new Carousel of Progress' show scenes will visit the day of the first Moon landing in July 1969, Halloween night in 1985, and the dawn of Y2K as midnight strikes on January 1, 2000. The show's final scene will be set in a "distant future" - "possibly off planet," one Imagineer suggested.



Poster for Disney's new Carousel of Progress, opening in 2027. Image courtesy Disney

Which raises the question, is this a family of Time Lords? Why do these people never age?

Of course, the answer is that they are supposed to be symbols for human roles and relationships that endure ever as the technology around us changes and advances. But I think it's a lot more fun to imagine John and his family as supernatural beings who somehow have obtained or developed advanced death-cheating tech.

Granted, the tech that this ride was supposed to be selling was General Electric appliances. GE sponsored Carousel of Progress from its inception until the mid-1980s. The company underwrote the attraction because it got a soft sell for its appliances. Once that deal ended, Disney lost a direct financial incentive to keep the ride current and relevant to today's technology. Disney has changed the final scene a few times since the ride's beginning, but typically only when its technical obsolescence became embarrassing. But as the other scenes in the ride drifted further into history, Carousel of Progress lost more of its emotional relevance, as well.

I was allowed a sneak peek at Imagineers' plans for the attraction during Disney's press event in Orlando last week. If you have been selling any 1980s New Wave band posters, 1990s appliances, or other late 20th century items on eBay recently, there is a non-zero chance that an Imagineer has bought them and you could see them featured in the new Carousel of Progress.

Imagineers are trying to preserve as many story beats as they can from the current version of the ride. For example, grandma will be switching to a WWE match after grandpa falls asleep, instead of a 1940s boxing fight. And Uncle Orville will be investing in Apple stock from his bathtub. The finale will offer a retro-futuristic vibe, with design inspiration from John Hench's sketches for the original Carousel. So long-time Carousel fans can enjoy quite the Easter egg hunt when the new version of the ride opens next year.



Concept art courtesy Disney

But Disney wants the Carousel to appeal to many more visitors than the attraction has been getting. That demands changes to what the Carousel has been offering. It sounds weird, but only by completely changing the Carousel of Progress can Disney make this ride more like what it was originally - a love letter to a remembered past that looks with hope to the future.

Will that be enough? Disney has outlined an ambitious strategy to invest billions of dollars in new attractions at its theme parks around the world, including a new Villains land and Cars-themed attractions at the Magic Kingdom. In addition to these big swings, Disney also is pursuing a small ball strategy of trying to plus or replace its existing attractions to better accommodate the industry-leading number of people who visit the Walt Disney World Resort's theme parks each year.

That's why Buzz Lightyear and Big Thunder got rebuilds. It's also why Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America got the axe. Disney did not wish to keep running attractions that drew relatively few people during the day and then had to close at sunset, while thousands of people remained in the park every night after dark. Disney is revamping Carousel of Progress to see if it can discover a new, larger audience that will ensure its survival for another generation.

And if it cannot, well, there is always room for another attraction in the Disney graveyard.

The Walt connection

Why is Walt Disney World giving Carousel of Progress another chance? The attraction remains Walt Disney World's most tangible connection to Walt Disney himself.

Walt did not live to see Disney World's opening in 1971. As a California native who visits Disneyland multiple times a year, it's easy for me to take for granted sharing experiences that Walt personally helped create. But that is not the case at other Disney theme parks around the world. In Orlando, the Carousel of Progress is the only attraction that Walt ever saw, though he did see plans for the Country Bear Jamboree back when it was intended for Disney's never-built Mineral King ski resort.

No one at Walt Disney World wants to lose its best connection to Walt. But Disney management also has no interest in maintaining a museum piece in its most popular theme park when it can use that space instead to help continue to grow the park.

If changing the Carousel helps it to bring in more fans, great. Everyone wins. But if changing the show fails to grow its guest counts - or worse, drives away the fans that the ride has now - then the business case for removing the Carousel entirely will become overwhelming. Fans who really want to see something that Walt did can visit California. Something new will come to the Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland.

That choice will be up to Walt Disney World visitors, starting next year.

For now, before it goes away, here is my full-show POV video of the current Carousel of Progress.

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