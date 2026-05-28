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Universal sets opening date for Kids Resort

Universal's new theme park in Texas has its opening date.

Universal Kids Resort will open July 1, Universal announced this morning. The new park in Frisco, Texas is designed for families with young children and features lands and attractions themed to Shrek, Puss in Boots, Jurassic World, SpongeBob SquarePants, Minions, Trolls, and Gabby's Dollhouse.

We showed you the full line-up for the park late last year, and you can see that here: Universal reveals more details about its new Kids Resort.

The park's entrance also features the 300-room Universal Kids Resort Hotel, with dining and an outdoor pool. Hotel packages as well as daily tickets and an annual pass are now on sale, with one-day tickets from $55-80. The annual pass is $130, or $165 with parking included.

Here is Universal's CGI fly-through hype video for the new park.

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