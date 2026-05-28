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Disney plans a new generation of bubble wands

Get ready for the next generation of Disney bubble wands.

I cannot recall the last time that I visited a Disney theme park and was not enveloped in a cloud of bubbles as some point. Lots of kids love bubble wands, creating a strong source of income for Disney and the other companies selling the novelties.

So I suppose it was inevitable that someone would think up a way to plus a bubble wand. Want more than bubbles from your bubble wand? Disney is delivering.

In a patent application filed today, Disney describes its plans for a "Bubble Producing Toy." That sounds pretty basic, as such toys have been around for years. But now Disney is proposing additional entertainment elements for its bubble wands, including more lights, spinners, strings, and even snow globes.



Disney's proposed spinner and snow globe bubble wands. Images from Disney's patent application

It's like having a theme park attraction in your hand, which is the core appeal of these wands. They are attractions scaled to a kid's size that the child can control - unlike some of those bug, scary rides elsewhere in the park. A bubble wand in your hand provides entertainment and empowerment at the same time. And if the flood of bubbles makes your parent or sibling mad, well, that's just a bonus, isn't it?

You can get all the tech details and see more sketches in Disney's patent application: Bubble Producing Toy.





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