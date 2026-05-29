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'The Odyssey' comes to Universal Studios Hollywood this summer

Christopher Nolan's new film is getting a starring role at Universal Studios Hollywood this summer.

The California theme park is bringing back its Mega Movie Summer this year. As part of the event, Universal Studios Hollywood will feature Nolan's "The Odyssey," filmed in part on the studio's Back Lot. Fans on Universal's Studio Tour this summer will get to see one of the original ships used in the film.

On CityWalk, the 34-foot-tall Trojan Horse from the film will be on display in front of the Universal Cinema AMC, starting in July. "The Odyssey" debuts July 17. The adaptation of the Greek classic stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway... and, heck, just about everyone in Hollywood.

Elsewhere around the park, new Minions Henry and James (I swear the jokes are getting too obvious...) will be meeting guests in Super Silly Fun Land, which also will host a Minion Dance Party. The nearby Minion Cafe will offer some new menu items this summer, including the new frozen Irene's Orange Banana Float.

Keeping on the food beat, the park's Hollywood & Dine is getting a Fast & Furious theme in honor of the new roller coaster that is set to open this summer. Drift & Dine will offer an L.A. Drift Dog, BBQ Chicken Platter, Fried Elote Corn Dog, and Quarter Mile Funnel Cake, while the Cocina Mexicana restaurant on the other side of Universal Plaza, right across from Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift, will serve a shareable La Familia Meal.



La Familia Meal. Photo courtesy Universal

Some of the Jaws-themed menu items from last summer's Hollywood & Dine Mega Movie Summer menu will be moving over to Mel's Diner, which will be serving the Shark Bait Burger, Lobster Roll, Fish & Chicken Basket, and Amity Island Funnel Cake. Studio Scoops on the Lower Lot will be serving a Hello Kitty Jaws Blueberry Cheesecake Sundae.

Killer Kawaii?

The return of the Elphaba and Glinda Wicked photo ops and a daily Fast & Furious Street Racers dance show and show car exhibition in Universal Plaza round out the in-park offerings for this year's event.

Mega Movie Summer 2026 runs June 13 through August 9 at Universal Studios Hollywood. For discounts on tickets, including Universal Express and VIP Experience deals, please shop our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

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