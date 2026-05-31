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Rope Drop: We're going vertical

In case you missed it last night, Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced its new ride for 2027 - Werewolf Gorge. The San Antonio park is calling this Vekoma creation the "world's longest family launch coaster."

My favorite TPI reader comment about the ride has been, "If I had a nickel for every time a launched family coaster had a swing launch through a barn with a werewolf in it...."

Hah!

Looking ahead, happy birthday today to The Netherlands' Efteling, which celebrates its 74th anniversary today. Tomorrow is the anniversary for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the oldest surviving Busch Gardens, which first opened to visitors as a gardens and brewery tour on June 1, 1959.

In other news this week, Looney Tunes Land opens officially at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, June 6. Here is what to expect from the rethemed kiddie area.

This week also is time for my next column exclusively for paid subscribers to Theme Park Insider's email newsletter. Look for it in your in-box on Wednesday. If you are not already paid subscriber, you can subscribe at this link.

Also new this week in the Theme Park Insider media universe, I have revived the Theme Park Insider TikTok channel for a new series of "fun fact" vertical videos that I just launched. You also can find the videos as shorts over on our YouTube channel, and they will be debuting over on our Instagram later this week.

Please give us a follow on your favorite of these channels - or on all three! As always, your likes and shares help drive the algorithms to share our content with more viewers.

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters and Pirates of the Caribbean are closed at Disneyland with no reopening dates yet.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and Silly Symphony Swings are closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening dates yet.

Universal's Horror Make-Up Show is closed at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

June 1 - 16: Men in Black Alien Attack closes at Universal Studios Florida.

June 10: Me Ship, The Olive reopens at Islands of Adventure.

July 2: Soarin' Around the World opens at Disney California Adventure.

July 3: Pteranodon Flyers reopens at Islands of Adventure. Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp and Po Live! reopen at Universal Studios Florida.

July 6: King Arthur Carrousel closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet. Carousel of Progress closes at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. New show debuts in 2027.

October 26: Volcano Bay closes for the season, with a planned return on or before April 1, 2027.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

Planning a trip?

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