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Six Flags 'launches' into story for record-setting new coaster

The family roller coaster trend continues in 2027. Six Flags Fiesta Texas tonight announced its new family coaster for next year, Werewolf Gorge.

The San Antonio theme park is billing this Vekoma creation as the "world's longest family launch coaster."

Werewolf Gorge will feature four launches on its 4,120 check feet of track, reaching a top speed of 45 miles an hour. Even with those stats, the coaster will have a height limit of just 39 inches, making it accessible to a wide range of families.

Six Flags is leaning into Fiesta Texas' history as a former limestone quarry to craft a backstory for this new family attraction. According to the new Werewolf Gorge lore, the coaster stands in the former Silver Strike Mining Company now-abandoned mine. Local entrepreneur Jasper Bunyan has turned the site into a roadside tourist attraction with guided mine train tours. Never mind the rumors and tales of missing miners, eerie howls, and even mysterious glimpses of wolves.

“This is a defining addition to Six Flags Fiesta Texas,” Six Flags Fiesta Texas Park Manager Robert Bustle said. "Werewolf Gorge brings together storytelling, innovation and a bold combination of ride elements that truly sets it apart. It delivers an experience that is approachable for families, yet unmatched anywhere in the world."

Six Flags is promising over two and a half minutes of time in the attraction, which will include what the park said is 32 airtime moments. Werewolf Gorge will open next year, though the park has not yet announced a specific date.

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