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Disneyland sets Oogie Boogie Bash sale date

Disneyland has announced when it will start selling tickets for this year's Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party.

Tickets for the after-hours Halloween party at Disneyland California Adventure will go on sale to the public starting no earlier than 9am Pacific on June 18. Disney will offer a limited pre-sale drop to Inspire Magic Key holders on June 16, with an additional pre-sale ticket drop for all Magic Key holders on June 17. Oogie Boogie Bash will run for 32 select nights this year, from Tuesday, August 18 to Halloween night on Saturday, October 31.

Tickets will range from $139-199 a night and will be available on the Disneyland website.

There also will be a special bonus night exclusively for D23 members on Sunday, September 27. Those will cost $169 each and go on sale to D23 members June 16, with the waiting room opening at 8:45am Pacific.



Madame Leota's Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party. Concept art courtesy Disneyland

New this year to the event will be Madame Leota's Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party. The Haunted Mansion-themed parade-like-performance will run exclusively during Oogie Boogie Bash. Disney will be upselling the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party with reserved viewing of the street party, serving a new menu of treats inspire by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Disneyland also confirmed entertainment changes for Halloween Time at the resort, which starts August 21 and continues through October 31.

World of Color Happiness will close at the end of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration on August 9. World of Color One will return August 10 and play through the Halloween season. At Disneyland, Paint the Night and Wondrous Journeys will continue for 11 days after the end of the 70th, running through August 20, with Halloween Screams returning at Disneyland for Halloween Time starting August 21.

Other usual suspects also return for Halloween Time, including Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland, and Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi's Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween, Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, and the Mickey’s Trick and Treat show in the Disney Jr. Theater at Disney California Adventure. Plaza de la Familia also runs at DCA from August 21 through November 2, including The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate the Musical World of Coco! show.

For tickets to the parks, including Disneyland's Kids' Summer Ticket Offer, please shop our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

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