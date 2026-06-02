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How tall will Six Flags new record-setting coaster be?

So just how tall with Six Flags' new "record setting" launch coaster be?

Nicknamed "Project Purple," the Mack Rides launch coaster is now under construction at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The theme park this week has welcomed a 450-foot crane on site, to help finish the spike track that will complete the coaster's top height.

The main structure of the crane rises to approximately 350 feet. An additional jib will allow the crane to reach a total height of approximately 450 feet.



Photo courtesy Six Flags

In a press release, Six Flags said that the new ride "is expected to rank among the five tallest roller coasters in the world." According the RCDB, the current number five tallest coaster in the world is Nagashima Spa Land's Steel Dragon 2000, which rises to 318 feet. If you count the standing but not operating Superman ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the number-five spot goes to Carowinds Fury 325, which stands... yeah, 325 feet tall.

So let's pencil in 325 to 350 feet for the height of Six Flags' new Mack Rides coaster?

Six Flags said that the coaster remains on schedule for a 2027 debut. The park promises to reveal the ride's name (tipped to be Phantom Spire) and complete specs - including the records that it is hyped to be breaking - at a later date.

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