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Universal confirms UK resort name

Universal Destinations & Experiences today confirmed the official name for its new theme park in Bedford, England.

It's Universal United Kingdom Resort.

The theme park will open in 2031, along with an accompanying 500-room hotel. Expanded rail service will connect the 540-acre resort site to the London area and other destinations across Great Britain.

"We have a bold ambition to bring Universal's innovative and immersive experiences to new audiences," Universal Destinations & Experiences Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury said. "Universal United Kingdom Resort reflects that long-term strategy focused on key markets while continuing to enhance our existing parks and strengthen our position as a destination of choice for guests."



Concept image for the Universal UK Resort theme park, courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

Universal has not yet announced any specific attractions or IP that it will include in its UK theme park, though you are invited to post your guesses based on the official concept art, above. Vertical construction will begin soon at the site, Universal said.

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