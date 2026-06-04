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Here's the backstory for Disney's new Monsters Inc. land

Disney has lifted another news embargo, so I now can share the official backstory for the new Monsters, Inc. land coming to Walt Disney World.

Monstropolis is now under construction at Disney's Hollywood Studios, on the site of the old Muppets Courtyard. Disney previously announced that the land would include a new indoor roller coaster themed to Monsters, Inc.'s door warehouse scare floor. Now, the company is sharing addition details about the land... and why we will be there.

First, Disney has released its logo for the land - and the city. "Monstropolis: The City Frightful" plays on the City of Orlando's official "The City Beautiful" motto.



Monstropolis: The City Frightful

Now that Monstropolis is running on human laughter rather than screams, the city has decided to invite human beings to visit, officially, for the first time. The Monstropolis Department of Human Relations has decided to help promote better interactions between human beings and monsters by organizing the city's first "Humans Understand Monsters Are Nice" Day, aka HUMAN Day.

"Human guests will have the chance to explore the city, meet its citizens, taste unique cuisine, and step into the everyday world of monsters in a totally new way," Disney said in its press release.



Concept art courtesy Disney

Part of that will be the new roller coaster on the scare floor. Another experience will be the Harryhausen’s restaurant, named for the revered stop-motion animation pioneer. The old MuppetVision theater is transitioning to become the Glob Theater, which will host a new Monsters-themed show. Expect to see practical Audio Animatronic characters as well as advanced digital effects in the experiences around Monstropolis.

The vibe, to me, feels a bit like what Walt Disney Imagineering accomplished with its Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland. The character-filled land is designed to be as much an attraction as the ride, show, and restaurant within it.

There's still no announced opening date for Monstropolis. Next up on Disney's calendar is Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2027, so I would guess that the window opens for Monstropolis the year after that, in 2028.

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