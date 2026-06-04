Here's the backstory for Disney's new Monsters Inc. land
Disney has lifted another news embargo, so I now can share the official backstory for the new Monsters, Inc. land coming to Walt Disney World.
Monstropolis is now under construction at Disney's Hollywood Studios, on the site of the old Muppets Courtyard. Disney previously announced that the land would include a new indoor roller coaster themed to Monsters, Inc.'s door warehouse scare floor. Now, the company is sharing addition details about the land... and why we will be there.
First, Disney has released its logo for the land - and the city. "Monstropolis: The City Frightful" plays on the City of Orlando's official "The City Beautiful" motto.
Monstropolis: The City Frightful
Now that Monstropolis is running on human laughter rather than screams, the city has decided to invite human beings to visit, officially, for the first time. The Monstropolis Department of Human Relations has decided to help promote better interactions between human beings and monsters by organizing the city's first "Humans Understand Monsters Are Nice" Day, aka HUMAN Day.
"Human guests will have the chance to explore the city, meet its citizens, taste unique cuisine, and step into the everyday world of monsters in a totally new way," Disney said in its press release.
Concept art courtesy Disney
Part of that will be the new roller coaster on the scare floor. Another experience will be the Harryhausen’s restaurant, named for the revered stop-motion animation pioneer. The old MuppetVision theater is transitioning to become the Glob Theater, which will host a new Monsters-themed show. Expect to see practical Audio Animatronic characters as well as advanced digital effects in the experiences around Monstropolis.
The vibe, to me, feels a bit like what Walt Disney Imagineering accomplished with its Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland. The character-filled land is designed to be as much an attraction as the ride, show, and restaurant within it.
There's still no announced opening date for Monstropolis. Next up on Disney's calendar is Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom in 2027, so I would guess that the window opens for Monstropolis the year after that, in 2028.
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Replies (8)
This is a solid announcement for this development, and provides a legitimate and plausible backstory to make this land immersive, which is way more than was done for the nearby Toy Story Land. There was a lot of concern that Disney was just adding the coaster here, so confirmation that they're preserving the Muppets theater is an excellent bit of news. I would hope that WDI could find a way to incorporate some Easter Eggs into the renovated theater or production that recognize the prior tennants, especially given the similarity of some characters (i.e. Sweetums) have to inhabitants of Monstropolis. I would hope that they don't just import Laugh Floor here and don't try to replicate other shows like Zootopia/Bugs Life or Turtle Talk, and that whatever they put into the Glob is a unique show. I do think that they may regret not including another smaller ride in this land (something like ASS), because the biggest problem DHS has is a glut of e-tickets with limited capacity and not enough mid-level attractions that guests can experience without standing in 60+ minute lines.
I'm hopeful that Disney can deliver the walk around character concept they've teased in the previs drawings here, but I will remain skeptical that they will come to fruition. Yes, Disney has shown proof of concept with the new Animation Courtyard, but the belief is that those characters are only free-roaming because interior spaces/queues are not ready, and they will eventually move inside. I also have very little faith in WDW guests to not ruin a good thing and even if the Animation Courtyard characters continue free roaming that guests will create situations that force Disney to put these interactions behind queues. It's great that WDI is thinking about the possibility of free-roaming characters, but I'm not holding my breath on this aspect of Monstropolis.
This is an excellent appetizer for the main course, which will be the full reveal of the coaster, and I'm encouraged that Disney will deliver a truly remarkable experience here. My only concern is overall capacity of the land with a coaster that is naturally going to be high demand, and just a show to divert guest attention in the land.
Yeah, I agree with Russell, this land needs a C-ticket or something to keep capacity up. If they're just gonna add the coaster and not really change the theater, why did this even need to be a full land to begin with? Couldn't it just have been a mini land over by the new coaster, and we keep Muppetvison?
Sounds like a gate-crasher.
Still no official word on what's actually going in the "Glob Theater" right? That's felt purposefully vague.
Free Glob Theater show idea: "Put That Thing Back Where It Came From -- Presented By: Monster's Inc."
It's an in-universe recap of "Monster's Inc." similar to Rogers: The Musical.
I know exactly what is going into the Glob Theater, but I don't remember at the moment what Disney has cleared me to say about it. (I'll check - there were way too many embargoes with differing break dates at the latest WDW press event.) But it will be a fun show that I think exceeds what Disney had there with MuppetVision. It does advance the HUMAN Day story, too. (In that, I think there's some thematic similarity to the new Zootopia show at DAK.)
And it is not all media, either.
@myhands: great idea
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When this land was announced as being located in the old Muppets area I thought that it would be a no-brainer to move the monsters Inc. laugh floor show over from the Magic Kingdom., freeing up needed space in Tomorrowland. So I’m curious to see what this new show is instead. Either way I’m glad that the Muppets theater is still being used.
If this area has even half of the authenticity and wonder of another certain Pixar-themed land on the West Coast then this will be a sure fire hit.