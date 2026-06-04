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Bob Rogers sells BRC Imagination Arts

After 45 years, Bob Rogers has sold his design and production shop, BRC Imagination Arts.

The IAAPA Hall of Fame member isn't going anywhere, and neither is his management team. Because they are the new owners of the company. BRC Imagination Arts announced today that the company's ownership now has transferred to Chief Creative Officer Christian Lachel, President Carmel Lewis, and Vice Presidents of Creative & Story Matthew Solari and Brad Shelton.

"For some time they have been running the company day to day, so this important step is more of an acknowledgment of something that has already been successfully happening," Rogers said. "Our commitment to BRC’s values and story-driven craft, our Magic with Heart, continues. And it is a real joy that these four, who have honed their distinct but complementary skillsets alongside one another for decades, share a deep respect and admiration for what each brings to the partnership."



Brad Shelton, Bob Rogers, Carmel Lewis, Christian Lachel, Matthew Solari. Photo courtesy BRC Imagination Arts

While other design and production companies in themed entertainment are consolidating, Burbank, California-based BRC Imagination Arts will remain independent.

"Independence has always given BRC the freedom to do what is best for our clients, to make decisions based on what the work needs and what audiences deserve, without compromise," Lachel said.

"With this announcement, BRC is embracing the people-first values that have always been at the center of everything we do and create," Rogers said. "BRC is walking the walk. The fact we are transitioning leadership to our internal team members rather than an outside organization is a living example of our commitment to Magic with Heart."

A former Disneyland magic shop cast member, Rogers got into the design side of the business working on attractions at Walt Disney World's EPCOT. He helped create the post-show for the old World of Motion attraction and produced the film Impressions de France, which set a Guinness World Record for its long run and continues to run to this day.

After leaving Disney, Rogers formed BRC Imagination Arts, which has created brand experiences, museum exhibitions, and Expo pavilions around the world. Its work includes Ravinia's Music Box, Dublin's Guinness Storehouse, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Later this summer, on September 8, Rogers will release "Deep Story," his book detailing the lessons he has learned and taught about creating themed experiences.

"I remain deeply engaged with BRC, consulting on story and the creative personality of the place," Rogers said. "And I'm thrilled to get our methodology out into the public through Deep Story. The important work continues as our industry and BRC look toward the future. And we’re excited by what we see."

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