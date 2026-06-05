Search the site Search

Let's get up close with Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift

Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift isn't open yet. But Universal Studios Hollywood invited me to walk the new roller coasters queue yesterday with its creative director.

Inside the queue, fans will discover a love letter to movie stunt work, as well as some of the best off-ride views of a major roller coaster that I ever have seen. Hollywood Drift roars just feet above waiting riders in its queue. And when the ride is not rushing past, fans can scan QR codes next to movie show cars and vehicles in the ride's queue, to learn more about how Hollywood stunt coordinators made movie magic with them in the Fast & Furious films.

"This franchise is known for these incredible stunts, so we figured that's a fun place to start," Jon Corfino said. "It's kind of a love letter to stunt people and stunt coordinators behind this franchise."

Hollywood Drift does not attempt to place riders within a Fast & Furious movie or anywhere in that franchise's world. Instead, the idea is to allow riders a chance to learn something about the vehicle stunt work in the films before getting the opportunity to experience what it might feel like to ride along during one of those stunts.

The queue is themed to a garage where stunt coordinators might work. Inside, you will see whiteboard where coordinators might storyboard a scenes from a Fast & Furious movie.



Stunt storyboard in Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift queue

Moving outside, show cars decorate the queue, with QR code placards yet to be installed. But it might be hard to focus on those cars with the ride trains of Hollywood Drift roaring overhead. Each train has four cars, themed to a 1970 Dodge Charger, followed by a Mazda RX-7, a Nissan Skyline GT-R, and a Toyota Supra - all cars featured in various F&F movies. On the ride, the rotating "drift" motion on each car is precisely choreographed. It's not a random spinning coaster. The rotation profile will be different in each of the four cars on the train, but the drift action for each of those specific cars will not change from ride to ride. But that information really won't matter on your first ride.

"When you first go out of that launch, it's a blind drop, so when you're in the car, you don't know where you're going to go," Corfino said. "You could go out this way, that way, whatever."

Want to know how Universal is pulling this off? Take a look underneath the train.



Look underneath the Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift coaster train

This really is the most ambitious attempt to date at marrying a roller coaster with a motion-base ride. Previous mash-ups have added a little coaster action to a motion-base dark ride. But this is a real, grown-up coaster - Universal's fastest in the world and the fastest to open on the west coast in decades.

Each car also has distinct audio on board, to match the engine sound of that particular vehicle in real life.

"When you ride this ride, it is different than whatever you think you've ridden before," Corfino said. "You're in a car, and when you drift, you hear the brake screech. There's this real physical thing you go to that's not a motion simulator - it's physical. You're on a coaster, you're feeling the Gs."

Heck, I felt the Gs when one of the Hollywood Drift cars roared past me in the queue. Check it out.

Universal team members have been riding the coaster, though no public soft opening or official debut dates have been set. Look for an announcement sooner rather than later, however.

For fans in Florida looking forward to Universal Orlando's installation of Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift in 2027, expect a different experience than California riders will be enjoying later this summer. Universal Studios Hollywood's installation is set on the hillside between the park's Upper and Lower Lots, providing amazing views of the San Fernando Valley... for riders whose eyes are not glued to the track in front of them, anyway. The Florida installation will build on flat ground, necessitating changes in track layout, though the thrill of drifting in a muscle car stunt will remain.

Replies (12)