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Six Flags adds membership option at former Cedar Fair parks

Six Flags is expanding its membership program to five former Cedar Fair theme parks.

Starting Monday, memberships are expanding to Carowinds, Dorney Park, Kings Dominion, Kings Island, and Knott's Berry Farm. The change also applies to those locations' associated water parks.

Memberships at Six Flags theme parks are a rolling 12-month payment plan for park access and perks. They different from season passes that are valid for one calendar year and require upfront payments.

With this expansion, memberships are available at all U.S. Six Flags parks except Cedar Point and California's Great America. The California park is expected to close within the next few years, so maintaining a season pass program there rather than rolling memberships will allow it a cleaner path to closure.

And Cedar Point is... well, Cedar Point.

Earlier this year, Six Flags introduced a new perk for Gold-level members and passholders that would allow them to use their pass or membership to visit all of Six Flags' parks in their designated region. You can find those details here: Six Flags adds more park access to Gold season passes.

Prestige-level memberships and season passes allow access to all Six Flags parks nationwide.

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