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Walk Time: If this opening ain't Fast, fans might be Furious

We start the week in review with the ongoing mystery about when Universal Studios Hollywood will open Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift.

Yesterday, the park's website posted an opening date of June 26, but that got pulled within minutes. Select team members have been on the ride, and Universal invited me out on Thursday to walk the queue with VP Creative Jon Corfino. The coasters were cycling in what I timed to be close-to-capacity operation. And the view from the queue is amazing - it's the closest public off-ride view of a major coaster I've ever seen.

Universal has decorated the queue with multiple stunt cars from the film series and will be installing QR code placards that fans can scan to learn from stunt coordinators how they made the Fast series movie magic happen. You can watch my video highlights on Instagram or TikTok, then read my report (with a close-up photo of the underside of the Hollywood Drift train) here: Let's get up close with Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift.

The PR teams at Universal have been extra busy this week. Over in the United Kingdom, Universal this week confirmed the name for its new resort that is now in development in Bedford. Universal United Kingdom Resort is on pace for a 2031 opening, with vertical construction set to begin soon.

Universal also filed seven patent applications this week, detailing plans for everything from flying on a cloud to projecting a theme park show upon one. Check out the plans at Universal files new plans for ride and show systems.

If you are curious about popular stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze’s plans to become the next Walt Disney by building a Nashville theme park, that's the topic of my "thank you" column this week for paid newsletter subscribers: Can Nateland succeed where others have failed?

If you are not now a paying subscriber, you can upgrade here - https://themeparkinsider.substack.com/subscribe - and start getting these thank you columns on the first Wednesday of each month.

What is a family coaster?

Six Flags Fiesta Texas last weekend announced its new coaster for 2027, Werewolf Gorge. The park is hyping the new Vekoma family launch coaster as the world's longest family launch coaster. That has raised the question of what, exactly, is and is not a family coaster anyway?

We debate that question this week on the Theme Park Insider podcast.

The podcast is available via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and Substack, so please look for it and subscribe on your preferred platform.

Time for the Disney news

Walt Disney World has revealed the backstory for the upcoming Monstropolis land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The city is now welcoming human beings as guests, as it works to improve relations between the human and monster worlds. The land will include an indoor roller coaster, a show, and the Harryhausen's restaurant. Get all the newly revealed details at Here's the backstory for Disney's new Monsters Inc. land.

Over on the Discussion Board, we are talking about a new deep dive into the finances of the Disneyland Paris Resort: Euro Disney Associés Financial report - Is DLP now a success?

For context, here is a link to The Guardian story that the discussion thread references.

Also on the forum, it's One for the FAQ: Disney World and Disneyland pin drop days.

Finally, congratulations to the management team at BRC Imagination Arts. Founder Bob Rogers has completed his plan and transferred ownership of the design and production house to four top executives at the firm: Bob Rogers sells BRC Imagination Arts. (Bob isn't going anywhere, though. He has a new book out in September. Follow that link for details.)

Have a great weekend and thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

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