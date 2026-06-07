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Rope Drop: Happy birthday to Universal Orlando

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

happy 36th birthday today to Universal Studios Florida, which opened June 7, 1990 as the first location in what is now the Universal Orlando Resort. Two other Universal Orlando attractions also are celebrating anniversaries this week, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster on June 10 and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure on June 13.

Next Saturday also is the 92nd anniversary of the opening of Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant, which led to the creation of Knott's Berry Farm.

This will be the first full week of official operation for Six Flags Magic Mountain's revamped Looney Tunes Land, which opened officially yesterday.



Grand opening of Looney Tunes Land, in The Bugs Bunny Amphitheater. Photo courtesy Six Flags

The only new attraction is the Vacation Mayhem character show in The Bugs Bunny Amphitheater. Several kiddie rides have new names, too, which you can check out on our updated What to do at Six Flags Magic Mountain page.

Magic Mountain closed several rides as part of this refurbishment, including Speedy Gonzales Hot Rod Racers and Magic Flyer. That means the park is now down to 17 operating roller coasters, ceding its Roller Capital of the World crown to Poland's Energylandia, with 19 coaster, with Cedar Point and Canada's Wonderland leading in North America with 18 each.

In other news this week, the IAAPA Expo Asia opens in Hong Kong on Tuesday, June 9, running through June 12. Perhaps we might hear some of the announcements that were planned originally for the canceled IAAPA Expo Middle East earlier this year?

At the end of the week, I will be flying to China to visit Shanghai Disneyland for its 10th anniversary. This is a big trip for me, as it will allow me to complete visits to all 12 Disney theme parks around the world. Perhaps we might get some fun news from Shanghai while I am there, too?

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Pirates of the Caribbean is closed at Disneyland with no reopening date yet.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and Silly Symphony Swings are closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening dates yet.

Universal's Horror Make-Up Show is closed at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

June 10: Me Ship, The Olive reopens at Islands of Adventure.

June 12: Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters reopens Disneyland.

June 17: Men in Black Alien Attack reopens at Universal Studios Florida.

July 2: Soarin' Around the World opens at Disney California Adventure.

July 3: Pteranodon Flyers reopens at Islands of Adventure.

July 4: Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp and Po Live! reopen at Universal Studios Florida.

July 6: King Arthur Carrousel closes at Disneyland. No reopening date yet. Carousel of Progress closes at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. New show debuts in 2027.

October 26: Volcano Bay closes for the season, with a planned return on or before April 1, 2027.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

Planning a trip?

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