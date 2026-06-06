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Six Flags registers the most ridiculous ride name ever

Okay, that headline might be a bit hyperbolic. But I'm sticking with it until someone convinces me otherwise.

Six Flags has filed a U.S. Trademark application for "Gargantuan Vertical Vengeance."

Please tell me that this is not the new name for the Six Flags Great Adventure "Project Purple" Mack Rides roller coaster that many of us has tipped to be "Phantom Spire," after a previous Six Flags trademark application. Please tell me that this is not the name for any new ride that Six Flags is building or planning to build.

Nevertheless, Six Flags is going for a trademark for the name. If Six Flags really is going to use this name, perhaps it intends for fans to use the initialism "GVV," and is just trademarking the full name to cover itself legally.

Still, to be fair, it's not like Six Flags is exploring any new ground with a name like this. With all those syllables, "Gargantuan Vertical Vengeance" is almost long enough to be a Universal theme park attraction name.

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