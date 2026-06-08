Carowinds plans record-setting log flume ride for 2027
Carowinds will open a record-setting new log flume ride next year.
Rip Roarin' Falls returns the flume ride to its sawmill roots, while plussing an old-school log flume with a record-setting fall and "Frozen"-style switches enabling a backward section.
Concept art courtesy Six Flags
“As a new signature ride, it combines record-setting thrills and cutting-edge ride innovation — all with a 35-inch height requirement that makes it accessible for families," Carowinds President Bridgette Bywater said.
A gaze of raccoons have moved into an abandoned sawmill, and those critters are going to set off a chain reaction of mishaps that push riders along 2,240 feet and a six-and-a-half-minute adventure. The WhiteWater-produced ride will reach a top speed of 50 mph on its record-setting 100-foot drop. Along the way, riders will experience a record-setting 42-foot reverse drop leading into a reverse camelback.
Here is a concept POV video, courtesy Six Flags:
Carowinds is building the new attraction on the site of its former Rip Roarin’ Rapids, which closed in 2019.
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Replies (2)
Another water ride was desperately needed for this park located in a region that frequently exceeds "feels-like" temperatures of 90 degrees for most of the summer. There is an integrated water park, but the only traditional theme park water ride is a Mack "splash battle" attraction, and if you're familiar with those types of rides, they're not always the most reliable way to cool off on a hot day.
I will say that Carowinds' water park is pretty good, though a bit small compared to similarly-sized theme parks (Kings Dominion's water park is almost twice the size),m but not everyone wants to put on a bathing suit to cool down, so this should help address some of that. I do like how they're trying to provide some theming to this, but it looks very minimal and budget that could have upped the theming is being used to break records as is a common trope from Six Flags.
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Yes, I did look up "gaze."
And, yes, I love a good log flume ride even more than almost all roller coasters, so this 100% has my attention for 2027.