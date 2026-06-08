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Carowinds plans record-setting log flume ride for 2027

Carowinds will open a record-setting new log flume ride next year.

Rip Roarin' Falls returns the flume ride to its sawmill roots, while plussing an old-school log flume with a record-setting fall and "Frozen"-style switches enabling a backward section.



Concept art courtesy Six Flags

“As a new signature ride, it combines record-setting thrills and cutting-edge ride innovation — all with a 35-inch height requirement that makes it accessible for families," Carowinds President Bridgette Bywater said.

A gaze of raccoons have moved into an abandoned sawmill, and those critters are going to set off a chain reaction of mishaps that push riders along 2,240 feet and a six-and-a-half-minute adventure. The WhiteWater-produced ride will reach a top speed of 50 mph on its record-setting 100-foot drop. Along the way, riders will experience a record-setting 42-foot reverse drop leading into a reverse camelback.

Here is a concept POV video, courtesy Six Flags:

Carowinds is building the new attraction on the site of its former Rip Roarin’ Rapids, which closed in 2019.

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