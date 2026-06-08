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Orlando gets another taste of California

The Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando theme parks are filled with references to California. From the Chinese Theater at Disney's Hollywood Studios to the Mel's Drive-In at Universal Studios Florida, Orlando theme parks offer plenty of sights associated with the movie capital of the world.

And today, the Florida parks got one more California experience when thousands of visitors and residents felt an actual, real-life earthquake.

Of course, earthquakes are not limited to California. They can strike pretty much anywhere in the world, though they are felt most often in areas where tectonic plates meet, such as in California. Today's quake hit off the western coast of Cuba. Thousands of people reported feeling the 6.1 magnitude quake, including those as far away as in Central Florida. Here is the report from the US Geological Survey.

Disney temporarily closed rides for inspections after the quake, which is standard operating procedure at the Disneyland Resort in California and Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan, but not something you see very often in Florida.

When Star Wars Galaxy's Edge opened at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2019, several Imagineers noted that Disney built the twin lands to Florida's hurricane standards and California's earthquake standards. Well, in 2023, the tropical storm remnants of Hurricane Hilary hit Southern California, and today, an earthquake was felt in Florida. Looks like maybe WDI doubling up wasn't just a frugal decision to dupe its designs.

Anyway, most theme park visitors felt nothing and ops apparently got back to normal quickly. But those who did feel something now can flex that they survived the Great Florida Earthquake of 2026.

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