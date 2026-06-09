Last call for Tidal Force at Hersheypark
Another Shoot the Chute ride is closing.
Hersheypark announced today that September 7 will be the final day of operation for Tidal Force, its Hopkins Shoot the Chute ride that opened in 1994.
The water ride's closure comes one day after Six Flags' Carowinds theme park announced that it would open a new WhiteWater log flume ride, Rip Roarin' Falls. So it's "you win some, you lose some" for theme park water ride fans this week.
Tidal Force offers a drop with specs identical to what the new Carowinds ride will feature - a 100-foot drop at 50 mph. But the Carowinds attraction will feature a long, story-driven log flume ride before the big drop, where it's pretty much just up and down for Tidal Force.
No word yet on a potential replacement, as Hersheypark focuses on celebrating Tidal Force's final season.
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Replies (3)
Oh man...the Tidal Force pedestrian queues/bridges make the best location for pyro during Halloween Dark Nights. The flames are HUGE and synchronized.
Hope they can keep them somehow.
Tidal Force closing opens up huge potential for The Boardwalk, but Hersheypark needs to focus on cohesion. The current water park setup feels so tacky and spatially disjointed. It desperately needs a unified layout and better flow, not just more concrete.
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One park adds a water ride while another takes one out. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of shoot-the-chutes rides unless they're elaborately themed (like Jurassic Park/World and Escape from Pompeii), but they serve an important purpose in seasonal theme parks for cooling (for guests on AND off the ride) and creating air circulation.
My guess is that this is being removed to expand the Boardwalk (integrated water park), which is one of the smallest water parks I've ever visited. Tidal Force is located along the western side of the Boardwalk and this space could be used not only for a new slide complex but also expanded locker/changing rooms.