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Last call for Tidal Force at Hersheypark

Another Shoot the Chute ride is closing.

Hersheypark announced today that September 7 will be the final day of operation for Tidal Force, its Hopkins Shoot the Chute ride that opened in 1994.

The water ride's closure comes one day after Six Flags' Carowinds theme park announced that it would open a new WhiteWater log flume ride, Rip Roarin' Falls. So it's "you win some, you lose some" for theme park water ride fans this week.

Tidal Force offers a drop with specs identical to what the new Carowinds ride will feature - a 100-foot drop at 50 mph. But the Carowinds attraction will feature a long, story-driven log flume ride before the big drop, where it's pretty much just up and down for Tidal Force.

No word yet on a potential replacement, as Hersheypark focuses on celebrating Tidal Force's final season.

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