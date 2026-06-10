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The world's best roller coaster celebrates its birthday

Happy fifth birthday today to the best roller coaster in the world.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster officially opened on June 10, 2021 at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure. Universal delayed its announcement of the Intamin launch coaster until well into its construction, joking with fans that the park simply was building a new churro stand.

Universal Orlando executives then paid off that joke on opening day by handing out churros to guests as they exited the ride.

VelociCoaster jumped to the front of our annual roller coaster survey in its first year and has remained our readers' top pick ever since. The 4,700-foot coaster reaches a top speed of 70 mph after its second LSM launch, a boost that pushes the 24-rider trains up and over the ride's 155-foot Top Hat.

From there, riders fly through multiple inversions on their way to VelociCoaster's final element, a barrel roll skimming the surface of the park's lagoon. Fans quickly nicknamed the element the "Mosasaurus roll," alluding to the aquatic dinosaur from "Jurassic World" that fans imagine is lurking in the IOA lagoon under the coaster's track.

Come ride along with my front-row POV:

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