Search the site Search

Miral sets two new Superman rides for Warner Bros World

Warner Bros. World will open two new Superman themed attractions in the next two years, including a next-generation flying coaster.

Miral CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi announced the additions this morning. These were two of the new attraction announcements that I had anticipated earlier this year, when Miral had planned a big press event around the inaugural IAAPA Expo Middle East in Abu Dhabi in March.

The war in the Middle East thwarted those announcement plans, but at least we are getting some of that news now.

First up, next month Warner Bros. World will open a new Nebulaz ride called Kryptonite Collider. That attraction will open on July 26.

In 2028, the big expansion of the park begins with the debut of Superman Up and Away. Al Zaabi called it "a next-generation flying roller coaster."

I have not yet heard confirmation of a manufacturer for that coaster. Both Bolliger & Mabillard and Vekoma have fan-favorite flying coaster models out there, but Miral has contracted with Intamin for all the major coasters at the Yas Island resort.

Intamin does not currently list a flying coaster among its models. Could a new model of that type be the "next generation" flyer promised for WBW? Miral certainly has the budget to commission a first-of-its-kind coaster model.

Not mentioned today was Warner Bros. World's Harry Potter land, which is expected to open sometime after the Superman coaster. For a good source of continuing updates on the park expansion project, I am following Desert Thrills on YouTube.

Replies (0)